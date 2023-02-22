Snow and hurricane-force winds bludgeoned northern Arizona Tuesday night into Wednesday, and thousands found themselves bracing against the bitter cold without basic utilities.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) recorded snowfall of about 3-7 inches. NWS meteorologist-in-charge Brian Klimowski explained that certainty in these snowfall amounts was made difficult by the “blizzard conditions” and severity of winds blowing snow across the landscape. NWS recorded wind gusts up to 74 mph in the Flagstaff area.

“Visibility, ability to travel, power outages, road closures — numerous impacts are magnified when you add wind into the situation,” Klimowski said.

Outages in Flagstaff and its surrounding communities began in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning as the wind downed trees and power lines, According to Coconino County officials, utility provider Arizona Public Service (APS) reported that 24% of Coconino County customers were without electricity on Wednesday morning. At the height of the outages, 7,700 customers were without power. This included the NWS offices, which continued to monitor the weather thanks to a “robust backup system” through offices in Las Vegas.

For Doney Park resident Nicolle Young, the power outages meant firing the wood stove to keep her children warm, but even this solution was complicated by the unrelenting wind.

Soon after igniting her fire, “smoke started coming into the house and the smoke alarms went off,” Young said. “We had to open the whole house to vent out the smoke.”

Upon inspection, Young found that the gusting wind had bent the rooftop spark arrestor to an angle that was causing smoke to blow into and down the chimney stack.

After ventilating the house, the Youngs huddled into a single room.

“We have an 8-week-old and a 2-year-old, so keeping them warm is most important,” she said. “Hopefully they get the power back on soon.”

While power was eventually restored to many Doney Park customers by around 8 a.m., the period of outages also impacted local water provider Doney Park Water (DPW). As a result, customers experienced decreased and lost water pressure in their homes.

According to DPW general manager Marc Twidwell, power outages “shut down two of our main wells and some other booster stations.”

“We’ve already seen a few booster stations come back up on line,” Tidwell reported at around 8:30 a.m. He expected the other facilities would be restored by 11 a.m.

In the meantime, DPW customer D.J. Montoya set up a “water making station” within his home where he melted large pots of snow atop his cast iron wood stove.

“We do a lot of camping, so we’re just using what we do in the woods in our house now,” Montoya said. “This also makes a great lesson for our son: not to worry, identify the problem and develop a solution.”

Deeper with the urban core of Flagstaff, outages rolled through more sporadically. According to Fourth Street resident Jason Spoon, the morning brought “two one-second power outages.”

“Besides that, it’s just an ice storm over here,” he added.

Flagstaff resident Rob Jones described the scene as a “horizontal snow-maggedon.”

“I saw a garbage can fly 10 feet off the snow floor,” Jones said. “An unpleasant day on the Colorado Plateau.”

As the day wore on, APS continued to update their estimated restoration times. Certain impacted areas saw their hopes for power restoration push further and further into the evening.

For Continental Country Club resident Sherri Jablonski, this meant anticipating over 13 hours without power in wind chill temperatures around 3 degrees Fahrenheit — a situation she found frustrating.

“APS knew this was coming,” Jablonski said. “They said they were ready.”

To cope, Jablonski set up her camp stove in the garage to prepare meals and hot water. By midday, her house had managed to maintain a temperature of 50 degrees, but still she “bundled in layers” to keep warm.

To help affected residents in the Continental Country Club area, Coconino County emergency services and the Red Cross established a warming station at Sinagua Middle School.

The situation was especially dire in Munds Park, where outages impacted over 3,000 customers. By midday, it was estimated that the area would be without power until 10 p.m. To add to the severity, Munds Park has also been experiencing propane delivery failures and the establishment of a warming shelter at the Munds Park Community Church was delayed by failures of the location’s back-up generator.

According to APS division director Mackenzie Rodgers, loss of power in the Munds Park area was attributable to multiple outages on both small residential lines and the larger “main” transmission line that runs parallel to I-17. She reported that crews were encountering line damage where the tops of trees had broken off in the high winds and flown into the cleared right-of-way surrounding transmission lines.

“These are healthy trees,” she said. “We’re getting trees from a mile away that are blowing into these lines.”

Rodgers said crews had identified multiple areas in need of repair. They were able to make progress in Munds Park throughout the day, restoring power to roughly 300 members of the community before nightfall.

Wednesday marked the beginning of a “marathon” for APS as they addressed power outages.

“This is a really dynamic situation,” Rodgers said. “The wind is still blowing. Our folks are seeing over 10-foot snow drifts. They're trying to access these areas by foot mainly, and then using bulldozers to pull in equipment like our trucks.”

With more snow and wind in the forecast — and a similar slew of incidents across northern Arizona — Rodgers explained that APS was preparing for a prolonged response.

“We've staged and staggered resources so that we don't exhaust all our resources with this initial operational period,” Rodgers said. “Snow is going to continue until Thursday or Friday at this point, maybe even Saturday. We'll be responding to outages throughout that time period.”

“We won't stop until every customer is restored,” she added.

By Wednesday afternoon, the NWS extended its initial winter storm warning to last through Friday at 11 a.m. Over that time, officials estimated the potential for 9-15 inches of new snow accumulation, wind chill temperatures as low as -5 degrees Fahrenheit, and continued winds with gusts up to 45 mph. As forecasted, the Flagstaff area is expected to see a brief respite Friday night before a high chance of heavy snow returns Saturday evening.

"[Saturday night] will be another significant event," Klimowski said. "We could see 6-8 more inches of snow, or more. This is a quickly evolving event."

For the latest information on APS power outages, visit outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/

Close 1 of 18 High Winds and Snow Hit Flagstaff A local walks her dogs past Flagstaff High School Wednesday morning through wind and snow as a snowstorm hits the city. Restoring Power Nick Leatherwood, left, and Chase Christopher, right, both journeymen linemen with Arizona Public Service, work Wednesday morning to repair a downed power line in east Flagstaff. A blizzard with high winds led to power interruptions in several neighborhoods around the city. Buffalo Park White Out A ponderosa pine emerges from swirling snow during a whiteout blizzard at Buffalo Park Wednesday afternoon. Alone in Buffalo Park Winter Whiteout The gate at Buffalo Park stands in silhouette against a blowing whiteout snowstorm Wednesday afternoon. Whiteout Conditions Wind and snow cause whiteout conditions on McMillian Mesa Wednesday morning where on a clear day the San Fransisco Peaks can be seen. Into The White Susan Immel walks her dogs Wednesday afternoon in a snowstorm that caused whiteout conditions. 