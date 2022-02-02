Dry January portends more drought ahead for northern Arizona

“Dry January” usually means abstinence from alcohol following the excesses of the holiday season, but this year it took on another meaning as well.

While December storms brought more than double the normal level of precipitation, January saw Arizona and other Western states return to drought conditions.

According to a Jan. 21 report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the overall area of the West in drought has increased from 77% to 88%. Despite this general increase, the percentage of areas experiencing exceptional drought dropped from 22% to 3%.

For Flagstaff, January was the eighth-direst on record, said Brian Klimowski, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Flagstaff.

“We only received .17 of an inch of precipitation,” he said. “Snowfall was only three inches.”

A dry January indicates a return to the La Niña pattern observed earlier this winter, Klimowski said. The pattern is characterized by a “ridge” of high pressure over the Western U.S. coupled with a “trough” of low pressure to the east. While La Niña brings cooler, wetter weather to the Midwest, it dries and warms the Southwest, and it doesn’t appear to be changing soon.

That doesn’t mean northern Arizona won’t have another good storm or two, Klimowski said.

“We have a strong cold front coming in the middle of this week that might bring a little bit of snow," he said.

NWS predicts a 40% chance of Tuesday night or early Wednesday snow, up to an inch potentially. Even so, Klimowski expects dry conditions to prevail.

“The long-term pattern that we see for the next couple of weeks is certainly for dry, breezy weather and not much significant precipitation at this time,” he said. “I would not be surprised to see that continue through much of the rest of the winter."

Persistent dry weather could prove problematic for water supply in the West as longtime drought has already reduced major reservoirs to record low levels. The NOAA report stated that most western reservoirs are “below normal.” Lake Powell is measured at 27% capacity and Lake Mead is at 34% capacity.

While Flagstaff produces all of its water locally, and most of that (60-95%) from groundwater sources, the Upper Lake Mary (ULM) surface water reservoir is also sitting at low capacity, said water production manager Brian Huntzinger.

“ULM has been sitting at 22% full since the end of November and has been less than 25% since the end of September,” Huntzinger said.

He added that the effect of December’s heavy precipitation has been marginal.

“While there is some snowpack that could result in inflow, we have yet to receive significant recharge into ULM,” Huntzinger said. “What we have received -- along with cooler winter months and reduced surface water production -- has led to a decreased rate of decline in ULM.”

With a warm, dry winter in the forecast, the hope is that spring will bring some wetter respite, but the odds don't look good. According to Klimowski, spring appears to be especially impacted by changes in the climate.

“What we've observed in Flagstaff is that the changes over the past 50 to 70 years has not been the same over each one of the seasons,” he said. “Indeed, we see our springs are getting drier and warmer moreso than the other seasons.”

If these trends prove rigid, surface water production in Flagstaff could slow to unprecedented levels, Huntzinger said.

“Less-than-normal precipitation could lead to lower levels in ULM than we have seen in the last 10-14 years,” he said. “This may result in historic production of groundwater versus surface water in 2022.”

Water production aside, the NOAA report also cautions that drought conditions will lead to increased risk of wildfire, particularly in the Southern Plains.

The relationship between drought and wildfire is nothing new to Flagstaff, and wildfire management projects are already underway. Currently, two nearby logging operations are actively treating roughly 800 acres of forest to be more fire-resistant.

“Winter always has surprises for us, and so does spring,” Klimowski said. “We'll just keep our eyes on the weather and hope for more precipitation in the near future.”

