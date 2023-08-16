The Coconino and Kaibab national forests lifted all fire restrictions Tuesday.

Stage 1 restrictions had been in place across Coconino National Forest and the Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest since June 29.

Fire managers continually evaluate conditions across the forest to help determine when to implement or rescind fire restrictions. Enough rain has fallen across the forest to increase fuel moisture levels and decrease fire danger. The forecast shows these improved conditions continuing.

The increased moisture and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk of severe fire behavior, and fire danger across Coconino National Forest is currently moderate.

Officials say the public should remain vigilant while visiting the forest, regardless of restriction levels. Leaving your campfire unattended is illegal all year round. Campfires must be dead out -- cold to the touch -- before it is left unattended.

Fireworks are always prohibited on national forest lands.

The announcement came shortly after a similar reduction in restrictions on the part of the City of Flagstaff.