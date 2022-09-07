August precipitation levels over northern Arizona were ‘remarkable’; monsoons now ‘fading out’

Monsoons over northern Arizona brought nearly twice as much precipitation as usual last month, according to a recent climate summary released from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Despite a recent string of hot and dry weather, forecasters say the “vigorous” monsoon season could bring a few more storms to the region as it slowly fades away in the coming weeks.

The August climate summary from the NWS outpost in Flagstaff reported that the city received 180% of its normal precipitation levels for the month, with rainfall totaling 5.46 inches. Other nearby cities saw similarly increased levels of precipitation, with Prescott hitting 197% of normal and Winslow reaching 153% of normal precipitation.

Average temperatures in the region remained “near normal.”

NWS meteorologist Brian Klimowski called the recorded precipitation levels “truly remarkable,” and consistent with a regional trend of increased monsoon moisture over the years.

“We see that seven out of the past 10 monsoon seasons in Flagstaff have had above-normal precipitation,” Klimowski said. “And if we look even back 50 to 70 years, we see that there is a trend for wetter monsoons in the area. If this year gives us any indication, it is that yes, we might be more confident in those trends of wetter monsoons to come.”

The trend could be in part owed to a changing climate, Klimowski said.

“There is a correlation between dry late winter seasons and a wetter monsoon," Klimowski said. "And one of the signals we see with climate change is indeed that the springs are becoming drier and less snowy. That might be leading toward an enhancement of the following monsoon season.”

The NWS has also reported that conditions for a dry La Niña winter — the third in as many years — are currently present and “expected to continue” through winter 2022-23.

In the more immediate future, the monsoon season will “go out slowly” over the next few weeks, Klimowski said.

“Some monsoons go out with a bang — we have a strong front that comes through, sweeps out the moisture with a range of thunderstorms and then frost afterwards. That is not going to be the case this year,” he said.

Warm and dry conditions are expected to persist until the weekend, when a chance of isolated thunderstorms will return and last into early next week. High temperatures will hover in the lower to mid-80s until that system approaches.

While there is a lesser overall chance that of precipitation in the forecast, Klimowski reminded people that a lower chance of rain doesn’t necessarily mean a risk-free storm.

“Any thunderstorm can have significant risks,” he said. “Especially with the burn scars we have. It might only be a 20% chance of thunderstorms, but if that thunderstorm is over a burn scar, watch out.”