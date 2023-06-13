As firefighting operations winded down on several fires across northern Arizona last week, fire managers working on the Wilbur Fire on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District closed parts of the forest to public access.

National Forest spokesperson Ansgar Mitchell said the decision was made to restrict public access ahead of work firefighters are starting this week.

Fire managers are planning to burn areas of the forest between containment lines that are surrounding the fire and the main body of the blaze, about 8.5 miles west of Clints Well.

“Given the area where the Wilbur Fire is, there was a lot of public traffic, with recreation, camping, OHV use,” Mitchell told the Arizona Daily Sun. “We wanted to, you know, make sure that the public were going to be safe along with our firefighters, so that while during operations, they wouldn't be impacted by the public in the area.”

The Wilbur Fire was ignited by lightning last month and is currently at 474 acres in size with 0% containment.

Mitchell said the fire area is likely to grow, although much of the anticipated growth may come from the planned operations to burn around the fire this week.

The Wilbur Fire was one of several lightning-caused fires that began last month that forest managers have utilized for forest health, but Mitchell said the blaze is “under a full suppression strategy.”

Currently there are about 115 personnel working the fire, which is now under the management of a type three incident management team. At the moment, one hotshot crew, two hand crews, five fire engines, a bulldozer, one helicopter and a drone are all being used to fight the fire.

Over the weekend, Coconino National Forest also suppressed a fire near Mormon Mountain.

What was dubbed the Raspberry Fire was contained at two acres with the help of water drops from a helicopter, said Forest spokesperson Randi Shaffer.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, operations on the Volunteer Fire southwest of Flagstaff and the Miller Fire west of Oak Creek have largely winded down, Shaffer said.

The last firefighters left the Volunteer Fire on Tuesday of last week; it is now 90% contained and had reached 2,675 acres.

Forest managers continue to monitor the Miller Fire using remote cameras. Due to difficult terrain, firefighters were unable to build fire lines around the Miller Fire, which continues to burn within the Secret Mountain Wilderness Area.

The remote camera lets forest managers monitor that fire without having to dedicate firefighters to sit and watch it, or send flights over it, Shaffer said.

“We're just kind of watching it to make sure that nothing happens because we couldn't get full lining around it. So it's still at that 30% containment. And we're probably just going to keep an eye on it until we get some precipitation and we can finally call it out,” Shaffer said. “Again, this is Arizona, so who knows how long that will take.”