The National Weather Service (NWS) in Flagstaff issued a winter storm warning for Tuesday night into Thursday morning, with the bulk of snowfall expected occur Wednesday.

Communities above 6,500 feet elevation could receive between 14-22 inches of snow by Thursday morning, with 10-14 inches possible on Wednesday during the day and another 3-5 inches accumulating Wednesday evening.

“Another intense winter storm is about to impact norther Arizona," said NWS meteorologist-in-charge Brian Klimowski.

The chance of snow for Wednesday is 100%, with gusts as high as 40 mph also predicted. Hazardous travel conditions, road closures and power outages remain a concern starting Tuesday evening, according to the NWS.

“It will look a lot different that then last event we had," Klimowski said, adding that the storm will really ramp up activity Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Snow late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning is predicted to be heavy at times, with 3-5 inches possible.

There is a 20% chance of snow for Thursday. The high temperature for Wednesday is forecast at 30 degrees Fahrenheit, with the low at 13. High temperatures will remain in the mid- to high-30s into Saturday, when the high is set for 41 degrees amid sunny skies. Temperatures Thursday night will remain around the same as Wednesday's.

The active weather pattern is expected to have an impact on nearly all of the lower 48.

Weather for the weekend for Flagstaff is forecast to be sunnier as well as warmer overall, with temperatures in the 40s.

Anyone planning to go out on the road starting Wednesday morning should bring emergency supplies, such as food, water and additional warm clothing, in case they get stuck in storm conditions.

“Hunker down on Wednesday, absolutely," Klimowski said.