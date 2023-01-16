After quiet Sunday night, storm resumes Monday in northern Arizona

A heavy winter storm system gave Flagstaff a slight reprieve Sunday night, but snow has resumed this morning across most of northern Arizona.

After more than a foot of snowfall over the weekend, the forecast calls for 6 to 12 inches of snow on Monday and early Tuesday morning before tapering off a bit the rest of Tuesday. Wednesday should provide a break in the storm, but there is another chance of snow showers Thursday night and Friday before a weekend of mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures are expected to linger in the mid-30s for the rest of the week, with lows dipping near single digits.

According to the National Weather Service in Bellemont, Flagstaff set a record for snowfall with 14.8 inches on Sunday, breaking the previous mark of 8.9 inches set in 1978. Adding the start of the storm on Saturday night, the Flagstaff Airport was up to 17.7 inches of snow so far as of Monday morning.

ADOT has advised motorists to avoid travel until the storm passes if at all possible. Authorities are discouraging people from driving but say to be prepared with warm clothes, water, emergency kits and other supplies if they must head out.

ADOT also reminded drivers not to stop on the shoulder of interstates and highways to play in the snow, leaving that space free for emergency responders.

“We have 200 snowplows statewide that are working around the clock to get the roads clear,” said David Woodfill, an ADOT spokesman. “Before these storms, we’re always out ahead of time, prepping the roads with de-icing material.”

Coconino County said snowplows and graders are operating 24/7 to clear county roads and will continue throughout the storms. Cities within Coconino County are also plowing.

Due to severe weather conditions and to protect City employees, residents and equipment, effective Monday, the City of Flagstaff's Solid Waste section temporarily suspended collection services for residential trash and recycling. Commercial trash and recycling collection services will continue, where accessible, until further notice.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona University on Saturday night canceled its first day of classes. Cancellations are relatively rare for the university, but significant snowfall predictions led NAU to call off its opening day Tuesday well in advance.

According to its statement: "To help allow campus staff and regional partners to better clear snow from roadways and to reduce travel-related risks due to the inclement weather, Flagstaff classes will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Students are strongly encouraged to be aware of weather and road conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly. All campus living communities are currently open for move-in."

The university said it would offer additional information for employees and students on Monday by 5 p.m., based on the impacts of the storm at that point.

Coconino Community College announced that its campuses will be closed on Tuesday as well.

Flagstaff Unified School District schools were also scheduled to be off Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and made the decision to cancel Tuesday's classes on Sunday afternoon.

The district communicates changes or cancellations multiple ways, including social media, text, calls and updates to its website, fusd1.org.

Other non-FUSD schools canceled class on Tuesday as well.

More info

For questions about snow removal operations and related road conditions, please contact the following:

• Coconino County: For County maintained roads, please call Public Works at 928-679- 8300 during normal business hours (7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.).

• Follow Coconino County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CoconinoCounty and Twitter at www.twitter.com/CoconinoCounty for updates on road and weather conditions as they become available.

• City of Flagstaff Public Works: Please call 928-213-2100 during normal business hours.

• Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT): For highway road conditions, please call 5-1-1 or visit ADOT’s online Traffic Operations Center at www.az511.gov.

• National Weather Service (NWS): For weather information about winter storms, please visit the NWS web page at www.weather.gov/flagstaff.

• Emergencies: To report snow-related road emergencies, please call 9-1-1.

As a reminder, the County’s winter parking ordinance Winter Parking Ordinance 2022-06, always prohibits parking along County maintained rights-of-way between November 1 and April 1 and allows for the civil enforcement of parking restrictions either by citation (not less than $200 fine) or towing.

Elsewhere

Around the Southwest, mountainous areas west of Las Vegas, northern New Mexico and other mountainous areas also were expected to see heavy snowfall during the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 11 inches of snow in Chama, although most of northern New Mexico will see far less.

Two inches of snow expected in Santa Fe and Taos by Sunday evening with more light snow possible through Monday and Tuesday.

The Phoenix metro area received about .03 of an inch of rain by mid-day Sunday, pushing the total for the month to the above-average mark of .57 inches.