ACF of Flagstaff activates Disaster Relief Fund for floods
ACF of Flagstaff activates Disaster Relief Fund for floods

In response to the heavy rainfall resulting in severe flash floods, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff has activated to Flagstaff Flash Flood Relief Fund. ACF has seeded the fund with $10,000 to support recovery and rebuilding efforts, according to a press release.

The fund will address post-flood recovery, repair and community rebuilding efforts. These needs may include environmental and infrastructure projects, community clean-up, support for displaced families and animals, and/or rehabilitation and rebuilding of damaged buildings or homes resulting from the floods.

Donors looking to support the relief fund can make a tax-deductible donation online at azfoundation.org/Flagstaff Floods.

