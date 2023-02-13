The National Weather Service (NWS) in Flagstaff issued a winter storm warning for Tuesday as a significant cold front approached northern Arizona. Tuesday is forecast to have a 100% chance of snow alongside strong, subzero wind.

“The story is, we're going to see a lot of snow, it’s going to get windy, it’s going to be very cold,” said NWS meteorologist-in-charge Brian Klimowski. “We need to prepare.”

The Flagstaff area is expected to get 10-15 inches of snow over the course of the storm, but after 1 to 3 inches on Monday, Tuesday may begin with a deceptive pace.

“Be careful on Tuesday,” Klimowski said. “Conditions will be deteriorating dramatically through the day. People might wake up to very drivable conditions, but by the time they get out of school, get out of work, things will be vastly different.”

He added that anyone planning to go out on the road should bring emergency supplies, such as food, water and additional warm clothing in case they get stuck in storm conditions.

Travel will be further imperiled by the presence of strong winds sustained between 25 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. The wind is expected to persist into Tuesday evening.

“And when you combine cold with the winds, you get the very low wind chills,” Klimowski said. The NWS Flagstaff is predicting that temperatures could drop as low as -5 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday night.

The storm will likely calm on Wednesday and travel should “be significantly better as the day progresses,” Klimowski said. Cold and windy conditions, however, are expected to last for most of the week. NWS anticipates that low temperatures will stay in the single digits while high temperatures aren’t predicted to poke above freezing until Saturday.

Over the weekend, there is a predicted 20-30% chance of more snow showers.

Tuesday’s storm and the lingering frigidity are the result of a “very cold air mass” that is settling over the Western United States, Klimowski said. While the impacts of this storm will be large, he added that its magnitude is by no means unusual for this time of year.

This storm will also be a boon to the regional snowpack. As of Monday, the snowpack on the San Francisco Peaks was the equivalent of 19.5 inches of rain, 116% of the median peak snowpack for the area. In order for that snowpack to offer the best chance at a tame fire season, it will need to maintain that level or grow as the region gets deeper into spring. For context, in 2019, the last time Flagstaff avoided going into springtime fire restrictions, the snowpack peaked at 29.2 inches on March 26.

“This storm will augment the already very healthy snowpack we have in the high country,” Klimowski said. “It’s all beneficial.”