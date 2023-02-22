Hundreds of miles of interstate highway were closed Wednesday in response to whiteout conditions and extreme winter weather across northern Arizona.

About 287 miles of highway were closed to motorists on Interstate 40, from US 93 to the New Mexico State Line.

State Route 87 was also shut down early Wednesday morning from Winslow to Payson. Twelve miles of US 180 were closed north of Snowbowl, and State Route 260 was closed between Indian Pine and Greer and Camp Verde and State Route 87.

State Route 89A and Interstate 17 shut down between mileposts 375 and 340, and I-17 was closed from State Route 179 to Flagstaff.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves, most of the closures reflect accident hot spots — places where uphill grade becomes impassable for semitrailers, and ice makes it likely for big rigs to jackknife or become the cause of serious accidents.

“These are the areas that are typically subject to closure in a heavy storm situation. They are on hilly climbs, so there is a huge potential for collisions, icy conditions and slide-offs,” Graves said. “I’ve been doing this job for 16 years and I can recall in years gone by where we would have storm systems that would park over northern Arizona ... we would have to close these same highways.”

Closing I-40 for almost 300 miles, Graves said, is not typical.

“What’s different here is the closure of almost the entirety of I-40; I don’t think I’ve seen that in quite a while. That’s due to the enormous amount of blizzard-like conditions,” he said.

Graves said DPS and its partners at the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) understand how important I-40 is for commercial traffic.

It’s a major transportation artery that can’t run if semitrucks become the center of accidents related to icy road conditions, so it’s safer to close the road before major crashes pile up.

Another thing to consider, Graves pointed out, is the safety of motorists who might be stranded in traffic while a wreckage is cleared from the highway.

“By closing some of these highways, people aren’t going to be stranded for long periods of time,” Graves said.

DPS is currently discouraging travel throughout all of northern Arizona — at least until weather conditions improve.

Within the Flagstaff city limits, Flagstaff Police Department public information officer Jerry Rintala said there have been 11 accidents. Police officers responded to 18 calls to assist motorists.

Meanwhile, on the highways, DPS officers were out in the wind and snow Wednesday helping to enforce the road closures, flipping on their flashing red and blue lights, and directing motorists to detours.

Luckily, Graves said, there haven’t been many large crashes for officers to respond to outside of the kind of slide-off accidents that always accompany snow and ice. Drivers tend to maintain high speeds and then slam on their brakes, sliding off of the roadway and into the ditches along the shoulder. When that happens, Graves said, “We’ll send out service drivers to help pull people out of ditches, and make sure they’re OK.”

He wants to remind all drivers to reduce travel unless it’s absolutely necessary and to drive slowly. Graves also warns that when the wind clears, it’s illegal -- and extremely dangerous -- to park on the side of the highway to engage in snowplay.

Close 1 of 18 High Winds and Snow Hit Flagstaff A local woman walks her dogs past Flagstaff High School Wednesday morning through wind and snow as a snowstorm hits the city. Restoring Power Nick Leatherwood, left, and Chase Christopher, right, both journeymen linemen with Arizona Public Service, work Wednesday morning to repair a downed power line in east Flagstaff. A blizzard with high winds led to power interruptions in several neighborhoods around the city. Buffalo Park White Out A ponderosa pine emerges from swirling snow during a whiteout blizzard at Buffalo Park Wednesday afternoon. Alone in Buffalo Park Winter Whiteout The gate at Buffalo Park stands in silhouette against a blowing whiteout snowstorm Wednesday afternoon. Whiteout Conditions Wind and snow cause whiteout conditions on McMillian Mesa Wednesday morning where on a clear day the San Fransisco Peaks can be seen. Into The White Susan Immel walks her dogs Wednesday afternoon in a snowstorm that caused whiteout conditions. Finding Their Way A flock of Canada geese fly through a blizzard Wednesday afternoon in east Flagstaff. Travel Warnings Blowing snow makes it impossible to see the road on Forest Avenue Wednesday morning as a blizzard closed many roads leading into the city. APS Works Restore Power Chase Christopher, a journeyman lineman with Arizona Public Service, moves a downed power line in east Flagstaff Wednesday morning while working to fix the line and restore power. Many areas of Flagstaff suffered power outages as a blizzard with high winds battered the area. Restoring Power to Flagstaff Neighborhoods Repairing The Lines Chase Christopher, a journeyman lineman with Arizona Public Service, works with a line crew to repair a downed power line in east Flagstaff Wednesday morning. A severe blizzard downed lines around the city leading to loss of power in several neighborhoods. Heavy Snow Flagstaff is hit Wednesday morning with a once-in-a-generation storm that produced wind gusts up to 80 mph and heavy snow. High Winds and Snow Hit Flagstaff A woman clears her driveway of snow amidst heavy winds Wednesday morning. FUSD Announces Snow Day Make Up Plan Flagstaff High School student Kai Pannone checks his phone as he waits for his bus outside of the school Tuesday afternoon. Munds Park Power Outage Crews from Arizona Public Service work to restore downed power lines in Munds Park, located 17 miles south of Flagstaff, after high winds dropped trees across power lines, cutting power to the community. Munds Park Storm Damage The roof of a shed sits collapsed in Wednesday afternoon at a home in Munds Park after a severe winter storm with wind gusts topping 50 mph blew through the area, downing trees across power lines leading to a power outage for the entire community. 