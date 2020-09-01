Weather Service: August 2020 warmest on record for Flagstaff, parts of northern Arizona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service is reporting August 2020 is the warmest August on record for Flagstaff.

The Weather Service released the information on Tuesday, saying Page, Winslow, Prescott and Payson also had record August temperatures. Many of these cities also had a dry August as well. The news comes after multiple days of record breaking highs around northern Arizona and persistent drought conditions despite scattered and monsoonal storms.

Flagstaff's average temperature measured at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport for the month of August was 68.8 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The monthly precipitation at the airport was measured at .31.

There is some variation in Flagstaff's rain total rainfall for the month, according to city maintained data.

Between 27 rain gauges the area of Flagstaff received an average of 1.24 inches of rain from Fort Tuthill to the San Francisco Peaks, according to an Arizona Daily Sun calculation based on 30-day data retrieved on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Some areas received as much as 2.20 inches or as little as .39 inches.

The city measurements are maintained through a partnership by J.E. Fuller and the City of Flagstaff.