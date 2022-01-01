Weather, Science Year in Review: A year of extremes

After years of record-breaking dry conditions, Coconino County was repeatedly pummeled by historical and devastating levels of flooding in 2021. That development -- coupled with a summer of repeat wildfires and sporadic heavy snowfall -- resulted in a year of extremes.

Advances in science reflected what was going on in the rest of the world, with new studies providing a more detailed look at both Earth and beyond.

Here’s a recap of the top local weather and science stories in 2021:

2021 kicks off with dumping of snow

Following a notably dry end to 2020, Flagstaff kicked off the year with a snowstorm that dropped 2 to 4 feet of snow across the region followed by another that brought an additional 6 inches shortly after. The surge of snow created dangerous driving conditions and numerous road closures as it fell as far south as Tucson. It was a welcome change after Coconino County saw its driest year on record in 2020 that had a lackluster monsoon season and start to the winter season.

The much-needed moisture allowed fire crews to conduct pile burns and large prescribed burns that had previously been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the dry conditions. Pile burns eliminate large piles of wood and tree bits through manual thinning operations, while prescribed burns use low-intensity fires to cut down hazardous fuels and create a healthier ecosystem. Snow on the ground is key to conducting the preventative measures safely.

A (pre)historic move

A set of 240-million-year-old reptile tracks made the 1.6-mile trip to its new home at the Museum of Northern Arizona in May.

The tracks, believed to be from the early to middle Triassic Period, were found at the Starpoint Apartments construction site. Moving the 5-ton hunk of red sandstone proved to be an extreme feat of both engineering, strength and patience. The actual trip down Highway 180 only took about 10 minutes, though.

Luckily, the tracks were safely moved to MNA to be studied by paleontologist David Gillette. He told the Arizona Daily Sun at the time that the track likely came from the Chirotherium rex, whose tracks have been found elsewhere on the Colorado Plateau.

Flooding repeatedly hits Flagstaff

Water repeatedly poured off the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar and through the streets of Flagstaff in July and August. The flooding closed roads and drenched homes in east Flagstaff neighborhoods, while Killip Elementary School was forced to evacuate classrooms after it experienced flooding.

One video of a July flooding showing a person's Toyota Prius being washed down Steves Boulevard went viral, garnering millions of views online and thrusting Flagstaff into the debate over additional action on climate change.

The seemingly relentless flooding prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to issue two separate emergency declarations, opening up additional funding to help with response and possible reimbursement for local entities as they scrambled to deal with the impacts.

City and county officials spent months dealing with the repercussions and implementing measures to prevent future incidents. Projects designed to limit the amount of sediment and debris that is swept into the city during flooding events, clogging stormwater infrastructure and worsening floods were still ongoing late in 2021.

Schultz Fire still impacting residents decade later

A study from the Ecological Restoration Institute at Northern Arizona University provided critical insights into the long-term impacts of large wildfires, specifically the 2010 Schultz Fire.

The Schultz Fire burned more than 15,000 acres north of Flagstaff. The damage was devastating at the time, but the study showed the expenses only continued to grow in the decades since.

Researches estimated the total cost of the fire reached somewhere between $95.8 million and $100.7 million.

That total includes the costs footed by the United States Forest Service, Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff, FEMA, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and numerous other agencies and utility companies to counter the fire and subsequent flooding. The study also included costs to private homeowners in the area and the estimated cost of losing about 1,000 acres of the threatened Mexican Spotted Owl’s habitat.

The study gave a startling picture of the lasting impact future blazes could have long after the flames are extinguished.

Study: Thinning, fire make forests healthier amid climate change

A study from the researchers with the Ecological Restoration Institute at Northern Arizona University provided some good news for northern Arizona’s forests in the face of climate change -- forest treatment does help.

The paper outlined that thinning trees and the use of prescribed fires on ponderosa pine forests may better adapt forests to a warming and drier climate.

Researcher Michael Stoddard, the lead author of the study, examined 20 years of experimental forests across northern and central Arizona. The findings sent an optimistic message as Arizona repeatedly sees an increase in high temperatures and dropping precipitation levels with each passing year.

Stoddard said they found that sections of forest that had been thinned and received at least one prescribed burn were far more resilient and healthy in the face of those changes.

Future forecasts show those treated forests remain resilient even as climate change continues. Despite the good news, their models also showed a slow die-off of some ponderosa pines directly as a result of climate change. While it was better than the untreated portions, it was still notable.

Lowell Observatory astronomer catalogs life of giant stars

Lowell Observatory astronomer Gerard van Bell cataloged the precise sizes and temperatures of 191 giant stars in a new study, proving an unprecedented insight into the lifespan of stars.

He determined the measurement of hundreds of giant stars, including the radius and temperature, during the course of his research. While this type of study has been done before, none come close in terms of scale or accuracy. It’s considered the largest catalog of its kind ever published. Special technology used in this project, however, enhanced the strength of the telescope, making the once impossible task of obtaining the measurements possible.

The study also gives researchers a boost in other areas. For example, knowing one star’s size can help astronomers better infer the size of surrounding planets.

