Even without a fairgoer in site, Fort Tuthill County Park is full of activity in the days before the fair starts, as rides are constructed, vendors set up their tents, and show animals are led into their pens.

Laura Parker, a 4-H volunteer, was enjoying the lull in the action Thursday morning. For much of the morning, she and other volunteers had been busy weighing pigs brought by kids involved in 4-H, mostly from Page and other parts of the county farther afield.

“This is just for steers, hogs, lambs, goats -- the larger animals,” Parker said, gesturing to the large metal scale. “They get a vet check from the vet and make sure they're all OK, healthy, and then they get weighed and then they go to the pens.”

Most of the poultry, the chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys, were already clucking in their pens, having been delivered the day prior. But the larger beasts generally come just the day before the fair opens, Parker said.

Their break would not last long, she said. As soon as kids who take part in 4-H living in and around Flagstaff get off school and bring their animals to the fair, the rush of work would begin again.

Even so, Parker is jubilant. For her, the county fair is the best time of the year, “better than Christmas.”

Not 200 yards away, Walt Hanf was unloading his 1929 John Deer tractor off of his trailer.

Hanf said it’s just one of almost 50 tractors he owns and stores at his home in Doney Park. The rusty hulk inched its way off the trailer alongside several other tractors brought for the show.

But even the large tractor is dwarfed by the machinery of rides and attractions on the other side of the fairgrounds.

Having been set up in the days prior, workers decked in hard hats and high visibility vests were putting the finishing touches on about 28 rides and concession stands, cleaning windows, making cotton candy ahead of the festivities and finishing the final maintenance checks on rides.

After arriving from Mantine, Utah -- where they were part of the Sanpete County Fair -- on Sunday, it took just about a day and a half to get all the rides set up, said Mark Cockerham, general manager of Brown’s Amusements.

“We do Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho, and we do Southern Nevada. We have a couple of big events in Southern Nevada [and California],” Cockerham said. “I mean, we stay busy.”

He said they don’t have nearly as many rides or attractions at the Sanpete County Fair, which gives them more time to get all of their machines from fairs in Idaho down to Flagstaff.

Brown’s Amusements, based in Chandler, has been coming to the Coconino County Fair for more than 20 years, Cockerham said.

“From February to the end of October, we don’t stop. It’s bang, bang, bang, every week. There is no busier time. But I consider [the Coconino County Fair] to be our busiest fair of the year, just because everything’s packed into four days,” Cockerham said. “I'm not just blowing smoke, it’s a good fair.”

The rides and attractions rolled into town on 76 semi-truck loads, along with the close to 100 employees they need to set up and operate the rides.

After Flagstaff, they’ll be moving off again, this time southwest to Prescott for the Yavapai County Fair, and then the Mojave County Fair in Kingman.

After setting up the machines, Cockerham said they always spend at least a full day on safety checks.

“Each manufacturer requires different inspections. OSHA requires different things, each state requires different things, so we have a very good team that works on that,” Cockerham said. “Our biggest problem right now is getting stuff. The product line never really recovered from COVID. We have a hard time with ride parts.”

“There's stuff on these rides that have to be replaced every year; that’s what the manufacturer requires. For instance, that ‘Freak Out’ ride,” he added, gesturing to a large pyramid-like swing. “We're actually waiting on a part that’s supposed to arrive today. It's weird -- that ride is made in America, but the only place we could find that part was Germany.”

Like many, Cockerham said he is not the first generation in his family to be involved in the fair and carnival business.

“A lot of generations are out here,” he said.

His grandparents traveled as a food concessionaire at fairs, then his father operated a large novelty souvenir business for countless fairs.

“And then my brother and I got into the rides. So we grew up on the road,” Cockerham said. “It's tough. It's hard on families.”

Among the challenges is connected with family and friends as they move around so much throughout the season. Cockerham said his eldest daughter, a student at Arizona State University, is actually coming up over the Labor Day weekend to work the fair with him.

“She comes up and I make her come to work the weekend just so I can see her face. But it’s good, and it teaches kids stuff they don’t see in the normal world. They get a different kind of common sense, problem solving, that they don’t learn in school,” Cockerham said. “It's not like you get up every day and you go to the office and you're doing accounting or something.”

