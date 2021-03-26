Watch Now: 'Wimpy' Flagstaff fans flock to rare live author event during a pandemic

Bookish types in Flagstaff have waited more than a year for a real author event, something other than a pixelated talking head trying to avoid hitting the mute button on a Zoom screen.
Finally, on Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Flagstaff-Coconino County Public Library, it came to pass.
People flocked in droves, a veritable caravan of SUVs and minivans about 165 strong, for a drive-thru meet-the-author appearance that both hewed to COVID-necessitated rules for social distancing and gave attendees the personal experience they so craved.
Not just any author, either. This was children’s literature superstar Jeff Kinney, he of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” franchise that’s sold more than 250 million books worldwide, according to Publisher’s Weekly, and has spawned movies and even board games.
Any initial doubts that Annette Avery, co-owner of Bright Side Bookshop, had that Flagstaff’s young readers would respond to this stop on Kinney’s 12-city Southwest tour were put to rest even before the event began. A conga line of cars was lined up and checked in, their engines idling with anticipation of meeting the creative genius behind “Wimpy Kid.”
Kinney, meanwhile, was milling about at the end of the drive-thru gauntlet the cars would motor through, sort of a Halloween-in-March theme tied to his latest book, “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories.”
Resplendent in a long black coat, blood-red scarf and a stove-top black hat that made him loom even taller than 6-foot-1, Kinney brandished a 6-foot long shovel (social distance approved) with which he would present signed copies of the latest bestseller.
“It was all driven by COVID,” Kinney said. “This gives kids something physical to do, something that’s not canceled. It feels really good to connect with the kids again. Kids are seeing so many adults talking to them on screens these days, and I think it’s really important for all of us to find physical things to do with kids, get them out of the house.”
That’s why Kinney has brought his son, Will, 18 and a high school senior in Massachusetts, on the two-week tour that hits hot spots such as Denver, Casper and Rock Springs, Wyoming, and concludes this weekend with stops in Phoenix and Tucson.
While Kinney surveyed the scene of life-sized cutouts of his “Wimpy Kid” characters surrounded by spooky blandishments, awaiting the first car to pass through, Will cranked up the volume on Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” and fiddled with the fog machine that would envelop his dad when proffering books to the little ones inside vehicles and posing for photos.
Meanwhile, across the way at the entrance to the spooky drive-thru, Bright Side’s Avery and co-owner Lisa Lamberson were overseeing the elaborate checking-in process and vehicle procession that soon would start rolling along, a la a really creepy car wash. No longer worried that Flagstaff would fail to “represent” for a big-time author, Avery seemed to be enjoying herself.
“This is the best idea,” she said. “Jeff himself came up with it. They reached out to us a couple weeks ago and said they were doing a Southwest tour and would we be interested. There was a lot of logistics to take care of, finding a venue — the library was great about it — and the City of Flagstaff and downtown business owners were very supportive. And look at the turnout.”
All booked up
Behind Avery, in the city-owned parking lot on the south side of Aspen Avenue, Kinney’s adoring fans — chauffeured by their parents — were as revved up as an overheated minivan engine.
The seventh car in line, and perhaps the most tricked out, belonged to Karen Chaudhry and daughter Imala, self-dubbed “biggest fan” of Kinney. The family’s black Subaru Forester was festooned with spider webs and garnished with spooky exclamations. A whiteboard message scrawled by Imala and affixed to the back window said: “Hi, Jeff Kinney. I’ve read all your books like a hundred times each and my favorite is ‘The Deep End.’”
Karen said her daughter’s affinity for “Wimpy Kid” books knows no bounds. The entire series has a prominent place on the family’s bookshelves, and Imala has more copies squirreled away in her room.
What’s the attraction?
“They are really funny,” she said. “The family’s kind of the opposite from normal families that I know, and I like that. Like, Rodrick, he kind of falls asleep whenever he can. Greg is not the best of friends. Their mom is definitely kind of a learning type of person. And their dad just doesn’t seem like a dad because he’s always all over the place.”
Yes, there was some serious “stanning” going on among the younger set waiting to drive-thru the spooky display to meet the author. The Toyota minivan just in front of the Chaudhry’s car bore the popular “Wimpy Kid” battle cry, “Zoo-Wee-Mama!” on its side. Siblings Claire and Ben Williams were bouncing in their seats, chafing to get going.
And, at last, the procession began. The music cranked up, the fog machines emitted a hazy cloud. The crew hired by Kinney’s publisher, Abrams, to run the spectacle darted around in skeleton costumes, guiding cars on the journey.
When the Williams’ van came to rest in front of Kinney, Claire and Ben couldn’t help themselves. They lowered the back window and displayed a sign, “Thank You for Making Me Laugh.” Ben bopped up and stuck his head out of the sun roof and waved a sign that honored his favorite character: “I (heart) Manny.” Kinney nodded — he was wearing a mask, but let’s assume he was smiling, too — and shoveled in the books, and then the Toyota reluctantly moved off.
Then it was Imala’s turn. She reached out and took the book off the blade of the shovel, then smiled broadly as Kinney grabbed his lantern, bent down and posed for a photo.
For the next 90 minutes, this pattern would be repeated. Then, the crew would need two hours to tear down what took them five hours to erect, and they’d hit the road down the mountain to Phoenix.
“We’ve found on the tour they’re actually getting a better reach with it (to his fans) because the cars are full of people,” said Greg Duff, the co-tour manager. “They bring the whole family. Some of these vehicles have six or seven in there. The response has been great. But we’ve brought bad weather everywhere we go. Denver got an epic snowstorm. Casper got an epic storm, too, and Rock Springs had high winds.”
The snow held off for Wednesday’s Flagstaff appearance. But even if it hadn’t, you’d suspect that nothing short of a blizzard would’ve stopped Kinney's young fans from coming to a real live event for once. They were anything but wimpy.
