Watch Now: 'Wimpy' Flagstaff fans flock to rare live author event during a pandemic

“This is the best idea,” she said. “Jeff himself came up with it. They reached out to us a couple weeks ago and said they were doing a Southwest tour and would we be interested. There was a lot of logistics to take care of, finding a venue — the library was great about it — and the City of Flagstaff and downtown business owners were very supportive. And look at the turnout.”

All booked up

Behind Avery, in the city-owned parking lot on the south side of Aspen Avenue, Kinney’s adoring fans — chauffeured by their parents — were as revved up as an overheated minivan engine.

The seventh car in line, and perhaps the most tricked out, belonged to Karen Chaudhry and daughter Imala, self-dubbed “biggest fan” of Kinney. The family’s black Subaru Forester was festooned with spider webs and garnished with spooky exclamations. A whiteboard message scrawled by Imala and affixed to the back window said: “Hi, Jeff Kinney. I’ve read all your books like a hundred times each and my favorite is ‘The Deep End.’”

Karen said her daughter’s affinity for “Wimpy Kid” books knows no bounds. The entire series has a prominent place on the family’s bookshelves, and Imala has more copies squirreled away in her room.

What’s the attraction?