Watch Now: Widespread flooding closes roads, impacts FUSD as estimated 500-year storm dumps on Flagstaff

The water was fast enough that one man who had been waiting at a bus stop on the south side of Cedar found himself standing with his backpack on top of the bench as water and debris rushed just inches below him.

“It was quick,” he said describing the moment the flows approached him. “Quicker than I am, apparently.”

Flagstaff resident Sharon Osborn, who has lived in her Sunnyside home about two blocks from Killip Elementary for four years, was using a shovel to clear out the storm drain closest to her home.

Like many homes across the Sunnyside neighborhood, Osborn’s home is actually lower than the street. So far, Osborn said she has been lucky, but the water got closer than it ever has this time.

“I’m kind of on the edge of the flood zone, so I have not seen [flooding like] this yet -- this is the first time,” Osborn said.

Across the street, three city workers in neon yellow jackets stood in several feet of deep water as they worked to clear another storm drain.

But other than the water, Osborn said the flooding has brought another frustration with it: traffic. She said people drive recklessly when the flooding is occurring, and even after it has passed and the streets are covered with mud.