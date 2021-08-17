Watch Now: Widespread flooding closes roads, impacts FUSD as estimated 500-year storm dumps on Flagstaff

If the monsoons had been giving Flagstaff a break from flooding so far in August, they came back with a vengeance this week.
Residents across east Flagstaff neighborhoods said the flooding that came Tuesday was the worst that had been seen this summer, as flows impacted previously untouched areas and entered Killip Elementary School, flooding hallways with several inches of water and forcing students and staff to shelter in place.
The flows came after the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar experienced its heaviest downpour so far, with much of the area receiving at least an inch of rain while some parts saw as much as two and even three inches of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Bellemont.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Tony Merriman said in essence, the storm was just the luck of the draw. As it happened, the storm was extremely localized to the area directly over much of the burn scar, with areas of Flagstaff farther to the west and east seeing only a fraction of the rainfall.
The intensity of the storm had county officials declaring that the downpour may have constituted a 500-year storm event, statistically likely to occur only once every 500 years.
“By the time the large storm system moved out of the area, the entire burn area was saturated, resulting in the largest rainfall event to date,” a media release from the county read.
"When the soils are that saturated, the water has nowhere else to go," Merriman added.
The flooding forced numerous street closures across east Flagstaff, including Cedar Avenue, Route 66, Highway 180, Butler Avenue, Fourth Street and Linda Vista Drive. On Highway 180, a steady flow of water and mud covered the road around milepost 220, especially in the westbound lane, causing traffic delays in the late afternoon even as one direction reopened.
The flooding of streets and schools prompted Flagstaff Unified School District to delay the dismissal of students at schools across the city.
Killip Principal Joe Gutierrez said water began entering the school at about 1:30 p.m. As close to two feet of water rushed just on the other side of the school's walls, water began making its way into the school in any way it could.
One to two inches of water was reported in several hallways and a number of classrooms were also impacted.
“It happened in a matter of minutes,” Gutierrez said. He said it was quickly decided to evacuate all classrooms and have students shelter in place in the gym while some staff worked to push water out of the building.
Gutierrez said he has no estimate at this time for how much damage was done, or how much it might cost to repair. He said a restoration crew from Phoenix was coming up Tuesday afternoon and would be working through the night to clean up the school.
In the early evening, Gutierrez announced that there would be no school at Killip on Wednesday, with the rest of the week still to be determined.
Flooding elsewhere
Even with the majority of rain falling on the Museum Fire burn scar, other areas were not spared from the impacts of the storm.
Rainfall caused flows northwest of Flagstaff near Cheshire as runoff rushed into lower areas.
The Rio de Flag, normally dry, flowed swiftly through the neighborhoods of Coconino Estates, Townsite downtown and the Southside, at times reaching the top of its banks. Families, dog walkers and commuters stood in small groups at nearly every crossing of the Rio.
At Frances Short Pond, the water swelled and overtopped its banks to the north. Water poured rapidly over the spillways toward downtown.
Low-lying areas of downtown and Southside also experienced flooding, while further to the southeast, more than a foot of water flowed through the intersection of Butler Avenue and Fourth Street.
And Flagstaff was not alone in the flooding risks Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued several alerts throughout the afternoon warning of flash flooding from Sedona and Oak Creek to Grand Canyon National Park.
The storm also caused a single-tree fire on the west-facing side of Mount Elden when the tree was struck by lightning, according to a press release. Crews were having difficulty accessing the fire because of the weather and road closures, but it was not expected to grow.
The National Weather Service forecast for Flagstaff calls for more of the same Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms likely, particularly between 1 and 3 p.m. However, the weekend offers some reprieve, with sunny skies predicted for all three days after a 20% chance of rain on Thursday.
Impacts in east Flagstaff
Just minutes after emergency alerts were issued, parts of North Fourth Street were already seeing significant amounts of water flowing down the sides of the street, all while some residents worked to move the last few sandbag walls into their driveways.
Bellow the burn scar, as occurred during flooding earlier this month, the culvert at Linda Vista Drive was overwhelmed and water poured down the sandbag-lined street of Grandview Drive.
Flows quickly closed Cedar Avenue as they continue south into the neighborhood of Sunnyside, cutting off streets as they carried forest debris and trash bins toward Route 66.
Unlike many of the past flood events, water appeared to overtake the small rise on Linda Vista, just south of its intersection with Grandview. While past flooding events had left the section of North West Street nearest the Cedar Safeway clear of water, that was not the case Tuesday, and the intersection of West and Cedar took the appearance of a swiftly flowing -- if shallow -- river.
The water was fast enough that one man who had been waiting at a bus stop on the south side of Cedar found himself standing with his backpack on top of the bench as water and debris rushed just inches below him.
“It was quick,” he said describing the moment the flows approached him. “Quicker than I am, apparently.”
Flagstaff resident Sharon Osborn, who has lived in her Sunnyside home about two blocks from Killip Elementary for four years, was using a shovel to clear out the storm drain closest to her home.
Like many homes across the Sunnyside neighborhood, Osborn’s home is actually lower than the street. So far, Osborn said she has been lucky, but the water got closer than it ever has this time.
“I’m kind of on the edge of the flood zone, so I have not seen [flooding like] this yet -- this is the first time,” Osborn said.
Across the street, three city workers in neon yellow jackets stood in several feet of deep water as they worked to clear another storm drain.
But other than the water, Osborn said the flooding has brought another frustration with it: traffic. She said people drive recklessly when the flooding is occurring, and even after it has passed and the streets are covered with mud.
“It’s like everyone is four wheeling,” Osborn said as a car ripped around a county maintenance truck, sending a wave of water shooting across the street. “Why does everybody have to be a cowboy?”
A block away, another resident named Phillip who said he had lived in his Sunnyside home for 25 years had a similar frustration. As he worked to clear the storm drainage outside his house, a long line of cars had joined the water in the street.
“There’s a bunch of idiots in Flagstaff, don’t you know that?” he said, shaking his head at the vehicles passing by. “They do know the law, right? If they get stranded and they get stuck and they need to be rescued, it costs them.”
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.