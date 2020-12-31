 Skip to main content
Watch Now: The virtual version of the Great Pinecone Drop as 2020 comes to a close
Pining for a new year

Snow swirls around the balconies of the Weatherford Hotel as the digital clock counts down to the new year earlier this week. The annual Great Pinecone Drop celebration that celebrates the new year was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, replaced by a virtual version that you can view at pineconedrop.com or azdailysun.com.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Click the video below to watch the virtual edition of the Great Pinecone Drop, adapted for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a longstanding Flagstaff tradition to gather in the streets downtown to witness the Weatherford Hotel’s Great Pinecone Drop. Fitted with vibrant LED lights, the 6-foot-tall pinecone makes for a dazzling display contrasted with the dark sky, and the drop is traditionally accompanied by fireworks from surrounding buildings.

While this year’s pinecone still rests atop the Weatherford, it will not be lowered this New Year’s Eve.

Instead, those looking to experience the 22nd annual ceremony are invited to tune in to a virtual compilation of past celebrations, said Terry Madeksza, executive director of the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance.

Gathering in the streets underneath the display will be strictly prohibited.

“The decision to not have a physical drop this year was made to discourage large gatherings downtown,” Madeksza said.

The virtual drop will take the form of an online video posted to the webpage pineconedrop.com on the evening of Dec 31. Viewers are encouraged to get takeout from their favorite restaurant and settle in to watch the ceremony at their leisure, Madeksza said.

-- Brady Wheeler, Arizona Daily Sun

