Watch Now: The virtual version of the Great Pinecone Drop as 2020 comes to a close

Click the video below to watch the virtual edition of the Great Pinecone Drop, adapted for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a longstanding Flagstaff tradition to gather in the streets downtown to witness the Weatherford Hotel’s Great Pinecone Drop. Fitted with vibrant LED lights, the 6-foot-tall pinecone makes for a dazzling display contrasted with the dark sky, and the drop is traditionally accompanied by fireworks from surrounding buildings.

While this year’s pinecone still rests atop the Weatherford, it will not be lowered this New Year’s Eve.

Instead, those looking to experience the 22nd annual ceremony are invited to tune in to a virtual compilation of past celebrations, said Terry Madeksza, executive director of the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance.

Gathering in the streets underneath the display will be strictly prohibited.

“The decision to not have a physical drop this year was made to discourage large gatherings downtown,” Madeksza said.