Watch Now: Outdoors: Follow the Hermit into the Grand Canyon

Saturday morning at 6:30, the Buffalo Park lot already had maxed out. By 8, a conga line of cars stretched most of the way down Gemini Road.
What was it Sartre famously said, “Hell is other people”?
Flocks of runners and hikers, and even a few polite mountain bikers, were to be expected, of course, since Buffalo Park is now essentially the only non-FUTS option for those wanting to venture on trails around Flagstaff and pretty much anywhere in the Coconino and Kaibab national forests.
I should be grateful that Buffalo Park still is open amidst the widespread closure of our trail system due to the incendiary conditions this summer. And I am. Believe me, even with this Buffalo stampede, there still was ample room to run or hike on the wide, well-groomed paths. Our civic treasure has never been more cherished than now.
But I needed to get away on Sunday morning. I needed solitude. I needed to satisfy my thirst for trails far from the madding crowd. Short of an out-of-state road trip, the only option was the Grand Canyon, our neighboring national park still open.
A rim-to-rim option did not seem smart or enjoyable — too many people on Bright Angel or Kaibab trails, too hot down on the canyon floor, too much time needed to invest. So I settled on a shorter, less-trod option on the South Rim: the Hermit Trail to Dripping Spring, a challenging but satisfying 6.3-mile rock-hopping jaunt down the canyon to an aptly name spring in a shady alcove.
You don’t need all day to do it, either, though I do recommend getting an early start because, even by 8 a.m. in late June the exposed snaking trail down into the canyon can get to the high 80s. Plus, it takes a while even getting to the trailhead at Hermit’s Rest — and, by that, I don’t mean the 90-minute drive from Flagstaff to the canyon entrance.
A 20-minute shuttle bus drive is involved from the transit center near the Bright Angel Lodge to Hermit’s Rest, the last of nine stops along the way, all Instagram-worthy views and some with cool names such as The Abyss. But the only stop that leads to the trail own the canyon is from Hermit’s Rest. The great thing is, at 7 a.m. on Sunday, I had the shuttle bus to myself after only the first couple of stops.
By the time I began the trek — the trailhead officially starts about 200 yards west of the shuttle stop — I found I was not the only creature there. A rather large elk was grazing not 10 feet from the trail. Now, Grand Canyon wildlife is notorious for its habituation to being around people — they have food issues, both the elk and visitors — and this dude didn’t even look up from foraging as I gingerly passed.
After that, something extraordinary happened.
For the next 90 minutes, the length of the out-and-back on the Hermit and Dripping Spring trails, I did not see another human. Nary a soul. Is that even possible in the Grand Canyon?
There may be three reasons for this absence of humanity: (1) it was early on a Sunday morning, and people wanted to sleep in; or (2) the long shuttle ride dissuades tourists who just can’t be bothered when the Bright Angel Trailhead is right there in front of them; or (3) the Hermit Trail is a technical challenge compared with the more popular canyon trials, offering with steep terrain with jutting sandstone slabs early on and later, closer to Dripping Springs, the narrowest of singletracks that hug an eye-poppingly vertiginous plunge should you make a false move.
I’m not really selling this trail, am I? Well, let’s talk about the positives. There are many, the most obvious being the payoff you get when, after a three-mile, quad-busting descent, you reach Dripping Springs.
All the way down, along the dusty and arid path, I figured there was no way in Hades that Dripping Spring would be dripping, no way there was a water source springing up from the craggy, rutilant cliffs.
How wrong I was. Dripping Spring was, indeed, dripping, its water source falling in a metronomic plunk from the cave-like overhang and pooling around thirst vegetation at your feet.
At this point, you are 3.2 miles into the journey, and it’s been hot and taxing, even in the early morning, so the shade provided by the Dripping Spring overhang was enough to make you pause and bask in the coolness. But there's the slow, steady shower (OK, more like a faucet drip) of water to enjoy. It’s not potable without being filtered, but I cooled off by sticking my neck into the flow and feeling the cold send a pleasant shiver through my overheated corpus.
The only problem with Dripping Spring is that, eventually, you are going to have to leave it and climb back out of the canyon in the rapidly rising morning temperature. You find yourself fantasizing about spending the day stretched out there and waiting until evening to make the return trip.
But you dutifully jump it back uphill, the last mile to the top a real challenge given the rocky footing and the jagged remnants of the ill-advised sandstone slabs Canyon folks built for tourists in 1911. As expected, the elevation gain for the 6.3 miles is 4,220 feet but, please note, it’s not all on the return. In fact, in the third mile, leading to Dripping Spring, you gain more elevation (679) than you lose (486).
It wasn’t until I got back to the bus stop that I saw another soul, either ungulate or homo sapien. Though the shuttle back to the Village was crowded, I noticed that people gave sweaty, dusty me a wide berth, for some reason.