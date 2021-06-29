Watch Now: Outdoors: Follow the Hermit into the Grand Canyon

You don’t need all day to do it, either, though I do recommend getting an early start because, even by 8 a.m. in late June the exposed snaking trail down into the canyon can get to the high 80s. Plus, it takes a while even getting to the trailhead at Hermit’s Rest — and, by that, I don’t mean the 90-minute drive from Flagstaff to the canyon entrance.

A 20-minute shuttle bus drive is involved from the transit center near the Bright Angel Lodge to Hermit’s Rest, the last of nine stops along the way, all Instagram-worthy views and some with cool names such as The Abyss. But the only stop that leads to the trail own the canyon is from Hermit’s Rest. The great thing is, at 7 a.m. on Sunday, I had the shuttle bus to myself after only the first couple of stops.

By the time I began the trek — the trailhead officially starts about 200 yards west of the shuttle stop — I found I was not the only creature there. A rather large elk was grazing not 10 feet from the trail. Now, Grand Canyon wildlife is notorious for its habituation to being around people — they have food issues, both the elk and visitors — and this dude didn’t even look up from foraging as I gingerly passed.

After that, something extraordinary happened.