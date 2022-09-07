Watch now: Officer-involved shooting near Flagstaff Mall followed by road closures, ongoing investigation

1:30 p.m. update: One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning across from the Flagstaff Mall.

Police closed North Cummings Street by the Verizon Store at the Highway 89 intersection -- putting up barricades that shielded the person’s body from the view of passing cars. Traffic was also restricted to two lanes on Highway 89 according to information shared by the Flagstaff Police Department.

According to Flagstaff PD, the man who was shot charged at a Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy with a screwdriver. The Deputy fired his gun. At the same time, a Flagstaff Police officer fired his taser.

Police first responded to the intersection of Cummings and Highway 89 after receiving reports of a break-in at the VP Racing Fuels gas station. According to FPD, they were told a man broke a window at the business and was robbing the store.

Meanwhile, deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched after callers reported a man threatening to stab people with a knife in the area.

A police officer was the first person to make contact with a man in the intersection. At that point, police say the suspect threatened the officer with a screwdriver. The officer drew his taser, and the man ran across the street to the corner by the Verizon store. There, he was surrounded by CCSO deputies and the police officer who made initial contact.

According to a press release from the police department, officers gave the man verbal commands that he ignored. Officers then say the man charged at a CCSO deputy with the screwdriver, and the deputy fired his weapon.

The man involved has not yet been identified.

North Cummings Street will remain closed as the area is still being considered an active crime scene. Lynch Drive has remained open — it serves as a route into the Mobile Haven neighborhood and Summit High School.

The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is now investigating the incident. The Daily Sun has heard from detectives on scene that there are plans to release body camera video, and police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.

In the meantime, officers are asking any witnesses to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414, or you can call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

11 a.m. update: One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Police closed North Cummings Street by the Verizon store and across from the Flagstaff Mall, putting up barricades that shielded the person’s body from the view of passing cars. Traffic was also restricted to two lanes on Highway 89, according to information shared by the Flagstaff Police Department.

In a Facebook post shared around 7 a.m., the police department announced their investigation into the incident and the subsequent road closures. Lynch Drive remained open — a route in to the Mobile Haven Neighborhood and Summit High School.

We'll update the story when more information is released.

Original story: An officer-involved shooting near the Flagstaff Mall has caused road closures Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Flagstaff Police Department.

The post was published around 7 a.m., announcing that North Cummings Street would be closed indefinitely during the investigation. Highway 89 was also restricted to two lanes. Lynch Drive was set to remain open in order for residents of the Mobile Haven neighborhood to travel in and out of the area, and to keep a route open to Summit High School.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Flagstaff Police Department are investigating the shooting. The Daily Sun will be following the story, and will have more details as they come available.