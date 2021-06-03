Watch now: Mama Burger stops traffic -- to support cyclist victims of tow truck collision

Flagstaff bicyclists involved in deadly tow truck collision were riding to promote safety An hour before a tow truck ran a red light and collided with a group of bicyclists in Flagst…

Chavez and husband Pete Schepper, owner of Fratelli Pizza, were overcome by emotion at the public response to their fundraiser, but they were not overcome by the hordes seeking burgers. They were prepared.

“I really wasn’t sure what to expect, but I do know that Flagstaff has a tendency to rally around their own,” Chavez said Wednesday. “So I knew it would be a good turnout, but this definitely surpassed any expectation that I had. It was an amazing sight to see and, at times, I was teary-eyed.

“We opened Mama Burger in 2009 in a little tiny hole-in-the-wall and, in 2011, we moved it to its current location. But never in our wildest dreams did I or Pete think this little place could do what it did yesterday.”

The couple were pitched the idea of a fundraiser that would donate all proceeds to the cyclists by Ryan Boser, Mama Burger general manager.

“When the incident happened on Friday, he called me the following morning and said, ‘Hey, it’d be really nice to do something,’” Chavez recalled. “I agreed. I told (Boser) if we do this, we need to make sure we don’t run out of anything. Please stockpile us. That’s exactly what they did. I had a crew in there prepping the night before and early that morning and they were ready.