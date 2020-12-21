Watch Now: Lowell Observatory streams the Great Conjunction (Christmas Star) of 2020

Once every 20 years, the two largest planets in our solar system — Jupiter and Saturn — appear to meet in Earth’s skies. Such an event is called a conjunction, and the next one occurs December 21.

The two planets are currently drawing closer to one another each night. By the 18th, they will reach within one moon width of each other and keep getting closer until their nearest approach on the 21st, which also happens to be the the winter solstice and the peak of the relatively obscure Ursid Meteor Shower.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During typical conjunctions, Jupiter and Saturn come within about one degree (the width of two full moons) of each other. But during this year’s so-called “great” conjunction, the two gas giants will be only 0.1 degrees apart (1/5th the diameter of the full moon). This is the closest Jupiter and Saturn event since the great conjunction of 1623. However, the two planets then were close to the sun and not easily visible. The last prominent great conjunction occurred toward the end of the reign of the Mongol emperor Genghis Khan, in 1226.