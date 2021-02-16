Watch Now: Kronk, the husky missing for 42 days, found safe

The saga of Kronk, the missing husky who has roamed and rambled up and down and all around the San Francisco Peaks for going on 42 days, has at last ended.

Kronk, who bolted from his owner in early January on a family snowplay trip to Aspen Corner, was finally corralled Monday night during near white-out conditions in a trap near a homestead off Forest Road 418, near Potato Tank, where the resourceful husky had been pilfering food for days.

Happy to report that after nearly two months on the lam, Kronk seems not much worse for wear, according to Teresa Schumann, head of the Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue, which spearheaded the effort.

“If you look at him in the pictures we took,” Schumann said Tuesday, “he looks great because of his hair. But if you feel his back, you can feel his spine. So he’s definitely lost some weight. His paws look good but you try to touch them and he jerks them back. There’s probably a lot of tenderness there. But, really, come on, it’s incredible. He’s a beautiful animal.”

And, yes, Schumann confirmed, this is, indeed, the real Kronk.