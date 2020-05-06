WATCH NOW: Coconino County interactive town hall meeting
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Coconino County interactive town hall meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
Coconino County logo

Coconino County is hosting an interactive town hall meeting Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. with coronavirus updates from county leaders and a question-and-answer session. There are multiple ways to watch, including streaming here in the embedded player once the meeting has started.

Alternative methods:

Zoom: Go to https://zoom.us/j/96497206262 or call in via telephone toll-free: (833) 548-0276 and enter the webinar ID 96497206262.

TV: The town hall will be broadcast on NAU-TV, Suddenlink channel 4

YouTube: Visit https://www.youtube.com/user/coconinocnty

A collection of the Daily Sun's coronavirus coverage

With the outbreak of COVID-19 changing nearly everyone's routine, here's a look back through the Arizona Daily Sun's coverage of the virus.

Wildfire suppression tactics upended by coronavirus as fire season nears
Local
alert featured

Wildfire suppression tactics upended by coronavirus as fire season nears

  • SCOTT BUFFON Sun Staff Reporter
  • Updated
  • 1

By the end of April, people had already began to debate whether northern Arizona’s beloved forests should be shut down. However, the conversations came because to the coronavirus rather than extreme fire danger or because local wildland firefighters are assisting fires elsewhere.

FUSD updates Food Service program
Local

FUSD updates Food Service program

  • DAILY SUN STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

Beginning Monday, April 20, Flagstaff Unified School District will be changing its “Grab and Go” Food Service program with adjusted sites and …

+3
Creative Spirits using alternatives to in-person painting
Local
alert featured

Creative Spirits using alternatives to in-person painting

  • TREVOR SKEEN Special to the Daily Sun
  • 2

Creative Spirits, a studio on the west side of Flagstaff, normally provides a fun setting for all types of people to gather, socialize and learn. Since the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, however, the operation has been forced to adjust, particularly after Mayor Coral Evans ordered the temporary closure of all nonessential businesses.

FUSD schools closed through April 3
Local
alert

FUSD schools closed through April 3

  • DAILY SUN STAFF
  • 0

The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board voted Wednesday morning to extend the closure of all FUSD schools through April 3, a wee…

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A goodbye to journalism
Local

A goodbye to journalism

Editor's note: Cody is leaving the Daily Sun after seven years, first as sports editor and more recently as associate editor. He's not leaving…

Development agreement challenges new student-focused project, neighbors say
Local

Development agreement challenges new student-focused project, neighbors say

Almost a year after a developer dropped a proposed student housing project at the intersection of Lone Tree and JW Powell Boulevard, a new project has taken its place. But the development, proposed by southern Californian developer Valeo on property owned by Pine Canyon, has proven just as controversial with neighbors as the previous project.