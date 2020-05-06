WATCH NOW: Coconino County interactive town hall meeting

Coconino County is hosting an interactive town hall meeting Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. with coronavirus updates from county leaders and a question-and-answer session. There are multiple ways to watch, including streaming here in the embedded player once the meeting has started.
Alternative methods:
Zoom: Go to https://zoom.us/j/96497206262 or call in via telephone toll-free: (833) 548-0276 and enter the webinar ID 96497206262.
TV: The town hall will be broadcast on NAU-TV, Suddenlink channel 4
YouTube: Visit https://www.youtube.com/user/coconinocnty
With the outbreak of COVID-19 changing nearly everyone's routine, here's a look back through the Arizona Daily Sun's coverage of the virus.
During the first Saturday of the Arizona Testing Blitz for COVID-19, Coconino County collected 287 specimens.
Arizona businesses Phat Scooters, based in Tempe, and Scottsdale’s PurMD, will be selling gallons of hand sanitizer in Flagstaff on Friday at …
The Coconino County Elections Office is urging voters to request an early ballot for the August 4 Primary and November 3 General Elections, in…
PAGE (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez called on elected officials in reservation border towns to work with the tribe to combat the …
Coconino County added 110 positive tests for COVID-19 in the past week, while negative results increased by 374.
One woman cried when she was handed a flat of tomatoes.
With its Medical Products Division located in Flagstaff, hundreds of local employees with W. L. Gore & Associates have made the logical ju…
Delta Dental of Arizona has provided $500,000 in COVID-19 aid to Arizona’s 23 federally qualified health centers, including the five in northe…
By the end of April, people had already began to debate whether northern Arizona’s beloved forests should be shut down. However, the conversations came because to the coronavirus rather than extreme fire danger or because local wildland firefighters are assisting fires elsewhere.
Amid coronavirus eviction pause, landlord locks veterinarian out of clinic and Flagstaff rallies to support
Flagstaff community members rallied to raise $22,218 in nine hours to help a local veterinarian who was locked out of his workplace Thursday b…
The Mountain Line public bus system will be receiving $7.2 million in funding from the CARES Act in order to help sustain operations through t…
Low numbers of tests conducted so far means no one knows exactly how large the outbreak of COVID-19 is in northern Arizona. But now, local res…
PHOENIX — Arizona's three universities plan to return to classes on campus for the fall semester with precautions to limit the spread of the c…
As high school seniors and their families search for untraditional ways to celebrate graduation, Tracie Hansen and International Minute Press …
In early April, Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation had six bottles of hand sanitizer to share between its thousand medical workers spr…
For the next three Saturdays, Coconino County Health and Human Services will join other Arizona health departments and private providers in a …
COVID canine memes abound on social media in this age of isolation — a favorite: that lugubrious mutt lamenting, not another walk! — and our d…
Some hospitals across Arizona could be restarting elective surgeries as soon as May 1 after Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order.
The Flagstaff City Council unanimously passed a recession plan last week designed to guide the city through both the current economic downturn…
Father Will Schmid and Father Matt Lowry converted a spare bedroom at the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Chapel into a recording studio for t…
Neither had anything left to say, so after a brief pause, they made eye contact and gave curt nods.
This past Saturday, while returning from running the seldom-used Rogers Lake County Natural Area trails, I was amazed to see the swarm of runn…
Liza vonRosenstiel’s Brick Men, an art installation that stand facing the street in front of her Cherry Hill home, were updated by the artist …
The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is limiting boat access to Lake Powell in accordance with public health guidelines on the coronavirus.
The MIT COVID19 Hackathon Challenge, of which Northern Arizona University is a partner, will be bringing together the nation’s creative proble…
The Pathogen and Microbiome Institute (PMI) at Northern Arizona University has partnered with Oncology Venture, an international biotech compa…
No, you won’t be seeing the cherry red Camaro driven by platinum-spiked-coiffed Guy Fieri cruising down Route 66 in Flagstaff on Friday night.
Senator Martha McSally delivered several boxes of personal protective equipment to Northern Arizona Healthcare Thursday as she visited Flagsta…
Nonprofits in Coconino County are rallying together for an unprecedented collaboration as social distancing orders have caused spikes in homel…
People form many churches around Flagstaff gathered for the 20th consecutive night to pray over healthcare workers and patients battling the C…
Officials are asking members of the public who used the Mountain Line bus system to watch for symptoms of the coronavirus after an employee of…
Did he have time to talk? Of course he had time, nothing but. That's how slow business has been for John Lewis down at Ponderosa Pawn & Tr…
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Flagstaff, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Gran…
Federal authorities have banned fire usage across Arizona's national forests until the end of June saying the action will protect employees an…
The effects of the coronavirus haven’t only been seen in Flagstaff’s empty downtown streets, but also in the pipes that run underneath them.
In the weeks since the last in-person classes were held at NAU’s mountain campus, the once crowded pedways and historic buildings are quiet, a…
The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with the Arizona Small Business Association, Arizona Commerce Authority and Arizon…
In response to recent events, the city of Flagstaff's prosecutor’s section of the city attorney’s office intends to seek substantially elevate…
Flagstaff police are adapting to the new reality set in by the coronavirus, as social distancing orders have upended the normal habits of society.
More than 20 of Hunter Kugler's friends showed up in a parade of their vehicles, each following social distancing guidelines by remaining in t…
Hunter Kugler is a super social high school student who has been struggling with being cut off from his friends during the social isolation of…
All Dutch Bros. Coffee locations around the west coast are donating 100% of April’s profits to medical first responders and other essential services.
At the end of his workdays, Travis Neville works to string together lists of addresses throughout Flagstaff as linearly as possible.
Travis Neville from the Flagstaff Family Food Center and Alexander Valenzuela of the Arizona National Guard delivered food around the communit…
Beginning Monday, April 20, Flagstaff Unified School District will be changing its “Grab and Go” Food Service program with adjusted sites and …
The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) has awarded Flagstaff High School the title of a Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP), one of…
As projected revenues plummeted, the city of Page laid off about 14% of its municipal staff this week.
Coconino National Forest personnel are in the process of opening the majority of forest roads across the national forest by this weekend.
Williams Police Department is on the look out for a person who may be impersonating a police officer making traffic stops and requesting COVID…
The warehouse that formerly held the Walgreens distribution center in Flagstaff was chosen on Tuesday as the state's alternative care site to …
The Flagstaff Pulliam Airport is receiving $18.1 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
As many as 150 people sought a bed at Flagstaff Shelter Services location on Huntington Drive on. Wednesday. Some who are elderly or medically…
In the United States, someone is sexually assaulted about every 73 seconds, for a total of more than 400,000 Americans who experience this cri…
The coronavirus pandemic has made life different for all of us. Some wonder whether life after will be the same.
A former high school hoops star who used to light up scoreboards as a member of the Coconino Panthers has made the decision to take her talent…
FLAGSTAFF — The Navajo Nation has extended its weekend lockdowns preventing people from leaving their homes, except in emergencies, on the vas…
The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff and its collaborating partners have granted $361,200 to 14 regional nonprofit organizations prov…
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The mighty Rio Grande is looking less mighty as U.S. forecasters predict spring flows will be less than half of average — o…
With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the gathering of large groups of people, many have turned to other ways to attend religious services.
To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Northern Arizona Healthcare is asking that all patients wear a droplet or surgical mask when they e…
That Little Free Library kiosk plopped down in front of the Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff always drew a steady flow of browsers, peopl…
When the coronavirus pandemic began wreaking havoc on the sports world, McKirdy Trained found a new way to serve the running world beyond its own athletes, creating the McKirdy Mile Race Series. In the first 36 hours of open registration for the virtual series that takes off in May, 700 people had signed up for the competition.
The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend curfew to combat the spread of COVID-19 on the sprawling reservation “went very well,” Police Chief Philli…
PHOENIX -- A new breakdown Sunday from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows there are at least 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in ea…
Arizona ranked seventh in the country for states with the most small businesses affected by coronavirus, according to a study by personal fina…
Workers with Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (NAIPTA) are spraying down bus stops to protect riders on the …
North Country HealthCare has launched virtual appointments for individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms.
Flagstaff Pharmacy, operated by Northern Arizona Healthcare, is offering curbside prescription delivery to help promote social distancing duri…
Coconino County will be opening additional COVID-19 specimen collection sites in Williams and Tusayan this week.
Coconino High School will recognize all Flagstaff senior high school students beginning Monday, April 13. Every night at 8:20 p.m. for the nex…
Allison Williamson glanced over her shoulder to see if anyone was watching as she crept past a series of apartment doors. Arriving at the corr…
Flagstaff voters may not have to consider any municipal bonds on the November ballot thanks to the coronavirus.
Two leaders of the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. are in self-quarantine as the Navajo Nation prepares for a weekend-long cur…
Flagstaff’s housing market has consistently seen high prices for single-family homes over the years, and the coronavirus didn’t stop the media…
When Director of the Economic Policy Institute at Northern Arizona University Joseph Guzman looks at the economic effects of the coronavirus c…
Thomas Pristow, Coconino County Health and Human Services Director, has resigned from the County. He held the position for about seven months.
Several public health professors and students from NAU have donated their time and expertise to help understand what the future of the coronav…
PAGE (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona have arrested a man for writing a racist social media post accusing Navajo people of carrying the …
Your favorite bartender, the one to whom you’ve confided so much, now has a tale of woe to tell herself. That server who always greets you per…
The City of Flagstaff has closed additional park facilities, including all tennis courts, the dog parks at Thorpe and Bushmaster parks, the ci…
Creative Spirits, a studio on the west side of Flagstaff, normally provides a fun setting for all types of people to gather, socialize and learn. Since the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, however, the operation has been forced to adjust, particularly after Mayor Coral Evans ordered the temporary closure of all nonessential businesses.
It was after dark Sunday evening when a small herd of wildlife settled in David Painter’s yard in Coconino Estates, completely undetected by t…
People are home more now. They have time. They have motivation. They have opportunity. Some may think, "Hey, this is the perfect time to adopt…
Students in David Painter's fourth-grade class at Sechrist Elementary School surprised their teacher by turning in their creations for their A…
So the other day I was running on the streets of Flagstaff in the early morning -- well, early for me, 7 o’clock -- my exhalations pillowy bil…
Coconino County is no longer working with Flagstaff Shelter Services to assist Flagstaff residents who are homeless and are recovering from CO…
Dr. Susan Haefner, the medical director of the pediatric intensive care at Flagstaff Medical Center, climbed into her old white Dodge Ram pick…
Dr. Susan Haefner, the medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Flagstaff Medical Center, organized a group of local sewers to…
PHOENIX -- Conceding there's no way to operate them safely in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday ordered the shutt…
Coconino County is closing all playgrounds, basketball courts, ramadas and restroom facilities managed by its parks and recreation department …
Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng announced Friday on social media that the university is offering credit to students who choos…
As COVID-19 spreads throughout society, academic institutions are forced to adjust and adapt, limiting interactions but continuing teachings. …
Days before the deadline, coronavirus throws a wrench in Flagstaff council candidates' petition efforts
Next week, candidates running for Flagstaff City Council will be turning in the petitions that allow them to officially appear on the November…
While the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Libraries remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced the library would …
In extraordinary times like these, you take your social connections however you can get them. That’s especially true for older adults who crav…
Two Flagstaff residents have sued the city and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey alleging their emergency declarations in response to the coronavirus ca…
Playgrounds at all Flagstaff parks, including swing sets, ramadas, picnic tables and other amenities, will be closed to the public starting Ap…
Northern Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran called on Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to temporarily close Grand Canyon National…
Coconino County's next positive case of the COIVD-19 disease is treated the same as its hundreds of negative tests, starting as a nasal swab a…
Well before sunrise on Thursday, while most Flagstaffians were still snoozing, a small band of shoppers of, well, “a certain age” assembled ou…
The Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m., to provide the comm…
The Arizona Board of Regents has been sued in a class action lawsuit for refusing to refund student fees after the coronavirus caused universi…
PHOENIX – Native Americans are seeking more help from the federal government to fight COVID-19, even as the Navajo Nation and other tribes tak…
Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans’s decision to close additional business in Flagstaff on Thursday may end up landing the city in hot water.
Isolation is a huge selling point for tourists on public lands, but it’s one of the harder things to find in the easily accessible parts of th…
Both Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates Flagstaff Medical Center, and Tuba City Regional Health Care will reach critical care capacit…
The Mountain Line bus system will now be operating with free fare and on the weekend schedule indefinitely.
Although Northern Arizona University continues to operate as the cases of COVID-19 increase in Flagstaff, only a small percentage of students …
Coconino County is urging Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to close the Grand Canyon National Park and to heed local leade…
Dozens of Flagstaff businesses that have been closed since the night of March 17 will remain so indefinitely.
Coconino County’s drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site will be closed Friday and Saturday and will begin operating again Sunday at Fort …
City officials are urging residents to do their part in protecting first responders from the coronavirus as the crisis continues.
What the region lacks in supplies to stop the spread of the coronavirus can be gained in skill, according to a group of Flagstaff sewers who h…
Healthy blood donors are urgently needed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), the …
When Sarah Komadina left for Padua, Italy on Jan. 8, society was mostly unaware of a highly communicable virus from Wuhan, China. The coronavi…
The Petrified Forest National Park closed Wednesday following federal, state and local guidance to promote social distancing and slow the spre…
Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols’ courtroom would have been packed on Monday as she expected to hear 17 cases on the docket over about an hour.
An executive order released by Gov. Doug Ducey drew criticism from several mayors Tuesday who felt it ran counter to local efforts slowing the…
Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Coconino County Tuesday evening, a male in his…
Coconino and Kaibab National Forest have closed their developed recreation and day-use sites indefinitely to protect public and employee healt…
Though libraries remain closed because of the coronavirus, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Library has instituted a digital library card th…
As public health officials continue to battle the spread of the coronavirus and encourage people to stay home, the Flagstaff City Council won’…
Kathryn "Katy" Louise Poen family originally expected 300 to 400 people at her funeral service, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced them to make …
Kathryn Louise Poen, known to many as Katy, loved a good party and lived a life that impacted thousands through a more than 60-year career as …
Many Flagstaff businesses looked to creative ways to help the community in a time of isolation due to COVID-19.
Coconino County is running out of COVID-19 test kits and without additional supplies from the state and federal governments, it will have to d…
Coconino County conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-up location at Coconino Community College Wednesday afternoon.
Complying with the city of Flagstaff's emergency measures in response to COVID-19, bars and restaurants began to close off their dining areas …
In response to the now-extended school closures following the COVID-19 outbreak, Flagstaff Unified School District will be providing free brea…
With social distancing measures recommended nationally to prevent the spread of COVID-19, local operators of residences for both short- and lo…
Imagine, in this fraught time of coronavirus contagion, being aboard a cruise ship, seemingly adrift at sea somewhere in the South Pacific and…
Carrie Hoffman sits alone on a yoga mat bathed in a pool of soft light flooding through the window of a large, empty studio at The Yoga Experi…
After declaring a public health emergency in the middle of last week, the small community of Chilchinbeto in Navajo County has been declared a…
While grocery stores and restaurants have tweaked their hours and methods of availability, pharmacies across Flagstaff have started to provide…
With local restaurants feeling the loss of in-house dining temporarily banned as a result of the city of Flagstaff and the state's precautions…
The Grand Canyon National Parks has suspended river trips until May 21 as federal, state and local officials release more guidance in response…
The Coconino County court system and jail have released around 50 inmates held on non-violent charges in light of concerns about the coronavir…
Katherine Romero and Georgette “HQ” Quintero, the owner of Alejandro's Mexican Food, were hard at work Wednesday raising money and making lunc…
St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance has been bolstering its operations in northern Arizona, said Director of Public Relations Jerry Brown.
The City of Page announced on Thursday that it had been made aware by Coconino County Health and Human Services of two presumptive positive ca…
Both Coconino and Kaibab National Forests are changing procedures and, in some cases, closing areas in response to the coronavirus.
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he's activating the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective su…
While in Flagstaff and across Coconino County, bars, gyms, libraries, entertainment venues and more are closed due to the coronavirus, that wo…
March 19 Update: As a result of Coconino County's order, Arizona Nordic Village will be closed through the remainder of the winter season for …
Since announcing the first presumed case of COVID-19 in Coconino County Wednesday evening, seven more cases have been identified.
Between coronavirus social-distancing measures and the start of a snowstorm, downtown Flagstaff streets on Wednesday were, if not bereft of pe…
Grand Canyon National Park has stopped collecting entrance fees in response to growing coronavirus concerns over the past week, but visitors a…
Coconino County has its first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the greater Flagstaff area, Coconino County Health and Human Services confirmed …
FLAGSTAFF – The Coconino County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in Coconino County to memb…
In a special session Wednesday morning, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Effective Wednesday, Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates the Flagstaff Medical Center, has implemented a new set of policies related t…
Northern Arizona State Senator Sylvia Allen took a swipe at Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans for her response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday…
The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board voted Wednesday morning to extend the closure of all FUSD schools through April 3, a wee…
The clock started Monday evening with a city proclamation, leaving businesses until 8 p.m. Tuesday to prepare for either a closure or a major …
She has worked in the Coconino County Elections office for 10 years, but Penny Hoffman said she has never experienced an election like this one.
Update (3/17): Coconino County set up a second drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site on Tuesday, according to a press release. The additi…
The Navajo Nation reported on Tuesday that a member of the tribe has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Arizona Snowbowl plans to suspend its winter operations at 4 p.m. Tuesday until further notice in response to COVID-19.
Bashas' announced on Tuesday it would allow customers 65 and older to shop at the grocery chain from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays, an hour b…
Northern Arizona University announced classes would be online only for the remainder of the Spring semester.
Grand Canyon West will temporarily suspend operations at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and the company's other tourism experiences as of Wednesday,…
John Conley, owner of Salsa Brava and Fat Olives, will be closing the restaurants for a minimum of two weeks in an effort to help stop the thr…
As of 8 p.m. tonight, dozens of businesses in Flagstaff will be facing temporary closures due to a proclamation by Mayor Coral Evans in respon…
During its school closure, which will last until at least March 30, Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District will be preparing lunches for students.
With many new releases delayed by their studios and recommendations from government officials to limit social gatherings with groups of 10 or …
Crowds lined up to rent equipment at Arizona Snowbowl on Monday, as the ski resort remained open amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Northern Arizona University announced Monday afternoon courses will likely remain online through the end of the spring semester due to concern…
The Museum of Northern Arizona announced Monday afternoon it is closing its exhibit building to visitors starting Tuesday, March 17.
On Thursday morning, Cindy Iniguez, who is general manager of the Days Inn and Suites on East Lockett Road, was sitting in the parking lot of …
“Let the games begin.” These words ended a post on a local Facebook community page that included a false allegation about a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Flagstaff -- something that as of Thursday has not been confirmed by any reputable health official.
The threat of coronavirus has become palpable in Flagstaff, with a slew of closures and event cancellations announced Thursday.
Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College have announced closures of their Flagstaff campuses, with classes shifting to onlin…
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday declared a public health emergency because of the risk of increased transmission of coronavirus…
The Flagstaff High School marching band will unfortunately spend its weekend in town, its longtime plans to travel to Chicago shattered by the…
Coconino County Board of Supervisor Jim Parks has isolated himself from the community after possibly coming into contact with the coronavirus …
Coconino County may have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, but that hasn’t stopped Flagstaff residents from stocking up on supplies like …
As of Friday, seven people in Coconino County are self-monitoring for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as part of the Co…
