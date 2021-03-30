Watch Now: Annual Athena Awards ceremony bestows honors to healthcare leaders in Flagstaff

North Country HealthCare also assisted efforts to ensure widespread COVID-19 testing accessibility throughout northern Arizona, expanding beyond Flagstaff to the Tusayan, Grand Canyon, Williams, Kingman and White Mountains areas.

Those who have worked closely with Dr. Newman said she has made a career out of providing access to healthcare services for women and the area’s impoverished populations, including those in rural Arizona. With her direction, the North Country HealthCare women’s healthcare team increased services by more than 300% and brought back a 24-hour emergency medical service.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Newland has served as CEO since December 2015. Prior to that role, she was both the Chief Medical Officer of North Country HealthCare and Kayenta Health Center. She holds a master's of public health from the Harvard School of Public Health and earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska.

Dr. Newland has also contributed to numerous community service organizations in northern Arizona, having graduated from the Flagstaff Leadership Program. She is currently the president of the Flagstaff Shelter Services board and works with the Arizona Alliance of Community Health Centers.