Watch Now: Annual Athena Awards ceremony bestows honors to healthcare leaders in Flagstaff

It has been a challenging year for healthcare professionals, but this year’s Athena Awards recipients have remained ahead of the curve.
Both the Athena and Athena Young Professionals awards were presented by the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce to leaders in the local healthcare industry -- Dr. Anne Newland and Megan Roach, respectively.
Dr. Newland is a medical doctor and the CEO of North Country HealthCare, and Roach is the Grants Coordinator for the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation.
“The opportunity to share with other leaders in the community and to honor the other extraordinary accomplishments of all these nominees is really a nice boost in these difficult times,” Dr. Newland said.
The Athena Awards are presented each year to women who demonstrate leadership in their careers and provide valuable services to the northern Arizona community. This year’s ceremony was held virtually due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.
Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Newland showed “exemplary leadership,” her nominators said. Under her leadership, North Country Healthcare was the first community provider to establish an online symptom checker tool and continued to provide vital healthcare services to communities throughout the region “with little interruption.”
North Country HealthCare also assisted efforts to ensure widespread COVID-19 testing accessibility throughout northern Arizona, expanding beyond Flagstaff to the Tusayan, Grand Canyon, Williams, Kingman and White Mountains areas.
Those who have worked closely with Dr. Newman said she has made a career out of providing access to healthcare services for women and the area’s impoverished populations, including those in rural Arizona. With her direction, the North Country HealthCare women’s healthcare team increased services by more than 300% and brought back a 24-hour emergency medical service.
Dr. Newland has served as CEO since December 2015. Prior to that role, she was both the Chief Medical Officer of North Country HealthCare and Kayenta Health Center. She holds a master's of public health from the Harvard School of Public Health and earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska.
Dr. Newland has also contributed to numerous community service organizations in northern Arizona, having graduated from the Flagstaff Leadership Program. She is currently the president of the Flagstaff Shelter Services board and works with the Arizona Alliance of Community Health Centers.
“Anne is one of the best. I feel so lucky and grateful to feel the sunlight she puts into the world. Anne has taught me about bravery and how to stand steadfast in the face of extreme challenges. I truly do not know where our community would be without her leadership,” said Ross Altenbaugh, director of Flagstaff Shelter Services. “She has made me a better leader and human, and I am beyond grateful to know her.”
Roach, who received the award for women under the age of 40, was nominated for her efforts to create large-scale fundraisers through the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation for the community, from formal galas to organized runs.
Nominators said it is not just her attention to detail, creativity or organization skills that make her deserving of the award, but also her work with young leaders attending Northern Arizona University. Roach has shown a dedication to the development of these students through internships, cultivating important leadership skills needed in the healthcare industry.
“Megan is a servant leader who strives to ensure the success of the greater good of the foundation and overall community. She was consistently interested and motivated to create the best intern experience but also in helping me grow professionally as an intern,” said Melis Guevara, Northern Arizona Healthcare intern events coordinator.
During the pandemic, Roach had to adapt the foundation’s seven annual fundraising events to accommodate for health and safety concerns. Specifically, Roach transitioned both the Copper Ball and Turquoise Ball to virtual events, and put on various fundraisers despite community virus mitigation efforts. She also coordinated virtual professional development opportunities and a community cleanup in 2020.
Roach’s fundraising efforts have contributed more than $400,000 annually to community hospitals and healthcare programs, nominators said.
Roach joined the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals group in 2019, and has since stepped into a leadership role as the board chair. She is also the group’s liaison to the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Coconino Community College President Colleen Smith won the Athena Award last year, while Jesica Barker received the Young Professional honors.
The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce’s virtual event Friday also included an annual meeting, which provided an economic update from the chamber’s president and CEO Julie Pastrick, and showed the passing of the gavel from Mark Love, outgoing board chairman, to Clay McCauslin.