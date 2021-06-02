Watch now: 1,210 cereal boxes fall domino-like at Flagstaff's Knoles Elementary to aid food pantry

But now that the bulk of Knoles’ students were back in the classroom, Rauschenbach wanted to try something more interactive and fun to spur the children.

“One of my teachers sent me a video of this happening at another school somewhere,” Rauschenbach said in the frantic final moments before the domino chain was unleashed. “When I talked to the kids about it, we figured cereal was a nice shelf-stable food and you can use it as a snack, as breakfast, however you want. So we went for cereal boxes.”

That was a good strategic call, since it must be hard to do dominoes with canned foods. The boxes were fairly uniform in size, shape and weight — though some of those “Family Sized” Frosted Flakes packages could feed a football team — but there still were many technical hurdles to conquer in order to keep the dominoes falling in line and not careening into a thousand-box heap of sugary breakfast goodness.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To make sure the boxes would maintain forward momentum and proper kinetic energy along the path, Rauschenbach enlisted the help of members of Knoles’ chapter of the National Elementary Honors Society. A group of brainy fifth-graders embraced the challenge and worked out all the technical kinks with several dry runs a few days earlier.