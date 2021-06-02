Watch now: 1,210 cereal boxes fall domino-like at Flagstaff's Knoles Elementary to aid food pantry

Down went Cap’n Crunch, sinking swiftly. Tony the Tiger landed flat on his back, so grrreeaatt. Those Rice Krispies bros, Snap, Crackle and Pop, toppled as one with hardly a peep. Toucan Sam was thrown for a (fruit) loop. And that silly Trix rabbit? Well, it was fooled into falling, too.
At just past 9:30 Tuesday morning at Flagstaff’s Knoles Elementary School — following weeks of donation drives and days of engineering strategizing— 1,210 cereal boxes, starting in the gym and snaking down the hallways, up a ramp, down a set of stairs, with several hair-pin turns, were felled in domino fashion, much to the delight of the 375 students that sat cross-legged and cheered the action.
Though it lasted all of 2 minutes and 50 seconds, and was assisted at a few junctures with a furtive shoe nudge to keep it going, the Great Knoles Cereal Box Dominoes Spectacle went off without a hitch, just as organizer Joe Rauschenbach, the school’s music teacher, had orchestrated it.
Quite a sight, indeed. Students had been collecting cereal boxes for weeks to donate to The Pantry on Seventh Avenue. It was the third time this school year that Knoles students have helped out the nonprofit, which helps to feed the homeless and food-unsure in Flagstaff. They amassed 800 pounds of food at both of the previous drive-thru events during the remote-learning phase of the school year.
But now that the bulk of Knoles’ students were back in the classroom, Rauschenbach wanted to try something more interactive and fun to spur the children.
“One of my teachers sent me a video of this happening at another school somewhere,” Rauschenbach said in the frantic final moments before the domino chain was unleashed. “When I talked to the kids about it, we figured cereal was a nice shelf-stable food and you can use it as a snack, as breakfast, however you want. So we went for cereal boxes.”
That was a good strategic call, since it must be hard to do dominoes with canned foods. The boxes were fairly uniform in size, shape and weight — though some of those “Family Sized” Frosted Flakes packages could feed a football team — but there still were many technical hurdles to conquer in order to keep the dominoes falling in line and not careening into a thousand-box heap of sugary breakfast goodness.
To make sure the boxes would maintain forward momentum and proper kinetic energy along the path, Rauschenbach enlisted the help of members of Knoles’ chapter of the National Elementary Honors Society. A group of brainy fifth-graders embraced the challenge and worked out all the technical kinks with several dry runs a few days earlier.
In the bustling minutes before the countdown, student leaders Phoebe Talley and Brooke Schurch were still lining up the boxes. They examined their placements carefully, especially on the tricky set of stairs near the kindergarten rooms that led to a severe left turn followed by an equally sharp right turn before finishing up outside on the blacktop.
“We’ve been practicing since last Friday and I think we’re OK,” Talley said, giggling with her pal. “Like, on that ramp over there, where it goes (uphill) we had a couple of fails, but then we figured it all out.”
One of the biggest challenges were those stairs. Rauschenbach and the Honors Society kids figured out that heavier boxes with more solid bases (those “Family Sized” kinds) were needed to give the forward motion a boost and keep the energy and friction from the collisions rolling.
Not 10 minutes before the launch, a crisis occurred. About 40 boxes near the tail end of the line started falling — in the wrong direction — like fallen soldiers at a firing squad. A few fifth-graders and some teachers stemmed the flow of cereal before much of the carefully-constructed line collapsed. No one copped to starting the premature launch — let’s just say a strong gust of wind set it off. Rauschenbach took the setback in stride, saying, “Well, at least now we know it works.”
Every box was back upright and ready to fall when the classrooms emptied and students lined the route like revelers a parade, their instructors cautioning them to “keep your hands in your lap.” Fifth-grade teacher Michelle Beerling had the honor of setting the dominoes in motion, carefully tilting over the lead box, Kashi Organic Chocolate Super Loops.
That’s all it took. Boxes dutifully fell, all those brightly-colored packages of Lucky Charms and Golden Grahams, the oversized Honey Nut Cheerios and Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, even the lone forbidding-looking box of Raisin Bran.
As the domino line proceeded, Schurch trailed close behind egging it on with vigorous arm motions. When the boxes kept falling as the line moved slightly uphill, navigating a ramp just south of the main office, Rauschenbach raised both arms in victory; he’d been worried about it petering out at that point. The stairs proved no problem. Same with the hairpin turns. In less than three minutes, the final box — the generic Great Value Rice Crisps — hit the blacktop with a thud, to the shrieks and fist-pumps of student and staff.
Now came the task of gathering 1,210 cereal boxes and taking them to The Pantry to be donated. But the Knoles students elbowed and nudged each other to put the smaller boxes into bigger boxes. Rauschenbach strode down the hallway, giving high-fives and telling students, repeatedly, “You did it!” with an enthusiasm that called to mind Tony the Tiger's famous catch phrase.
“I’m just thrilled we’re helping our community,” he said. “I said to my kids in classes, put yourself in this spot where you’re going down to have breakfast and open the pantry and nothing’s there. I tried to make it real for them.”