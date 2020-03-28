Was Flagstaff's closure of hair salons to stop coronavirus illegal?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We've seen the action that the mayor took today. We're in the middle of an unprecedented crisis. It's important the state speak with one voice,” Leach wrote. “This action is not helpful, and it is illegal, and we plan to take this to the Arizona Attorney General to get it overturned.”

Leach added the state legislature is ready to file a complaint against the city, which could mean Flagstaff losing state shared revenues.

But in a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun, Evans disagreed that the proclamation had violated the governor’s executive order because nail and hair salons and beauty parlors were not specifically listed as personal hygiene services within the executive order or under Arizona Revised Statures.

And Evans suggested additional measures are necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the city, beyond the original set of closures. The mayor had already closed entertainment venues, bars, gyms and more, and prevented the consumption of food on a restaurant's premises.

“When I issued my original proclamation, we had no known cases in Coconino County; now we have had two deaths. I am passionate about Flagstaff and protecting the people who live here,” Evans said.