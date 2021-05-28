Warm weather, continued fire restrictions heading into Memorial Day weekend

Heading into a busy Memorial Day weekend in northern Arizona, which has already seen several popular campgrounds fill up, officials expect warm weather as Stage One fire restrictions remain in effect.

The Coconino National Forest took to its social media Thursday reminding campers to refrain from starting illegal fires. Under current fire restrictions, campfires, charcoal fires, wood-pellet grills and smudge pots are prohibited. Propane devices with an on-off switch are still allowed.

Forest officials also released several tips to help reduce the impacts of wildfires and recreate responsibly.

One way to prepare for a trip during fire restrictions is to “know before you go,” according to the forest service. That includes knowing how to properly use outdoor equipment and being prepared to prevent wildfires by practicing campfire safety.

Campers were also asked to check the fire restrictions currently in place at their destination before traveling. With that in mind, travelers should be prepared to “have a backup plan,” according to the forest service.

“Impacts from wildfire can change your travel plans. Have a backup plan, like close-to-home gems that you have yet to explore,” forest officials said.