Warm weather, continued fire restrictions heading into Memorial Day weekend

Heading into a busy Memorial Day weekend in northern Arizona, which has already seen several popular campgrounds fill up, officials expect warm weather as Stage One fire restrictions remain in effect.
The Coconino National Forest took to its social media Thursday reminding campers to refrain from starting illegal fires. Under current fire restrictions, campfires, charcoal fires, wood-pellet grills and smudge pots are prohibited. Propane devices with an on-off switch are still allowed.
Forest officials also released several tips to help reduce the impacts of wildfires and recreate responsibly.
One way to prepare for a trip during fire restrictions is to “know before you go,” according to the forest service. That includes knowing how to properly use outdoor equipment and being prepared to prevent wildfires by practicing campfire safety.
Campers were also asked to check the fire restrictions currently in place at their destination before traveling. With that in mind, travelers should be prepared to “have a backup plan,” according to the forest service.
“Impacts from wildfire can change your travel plans. Have a backup plan, like close-to-home gems that you have yet to explore,” forest officials said.
Fireworks and camp stoves are a few items likely restricted in most areas and included under Stage One restrictions. Smoking is also prohibited unless inside a closed area, vehicle or area cleared of flammable material.
Stage One restrictions have remained in effect in Flagstaff and Coconino County since they went into effect on May 14.
In Flagstaff, open-burning permits, fireworks, open pits, flame devices and charcoal and pellet grills are prohibited on both public and private property. Smoking is banned at Thorpe, McMillan Mesa, McPherson and Buffalo parks, disc courses, the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, Observatory Mesa and the Picture Canyon Natural Area.
The Flagstaff Police Department said it has expanded patrol efforts to impose the new fire rules. A multi-agency DUI task force will also be in effect across the region this weekend with officers patrolling the roadways, highways, public lands, lakes and rivers of Coconino County, 24 hours a day, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
“The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Route 66 DUI Task Force, which is a multi-agency DUI task force consisting of 13 agencies focused on enforcement efforts in jurisdictions along Route 66 from New Mexico to California,” the CCSO said in a release.
The CCSO also predicted a very busy weekend on the roadways throughout northern Arizona. Authorities recommended utilizing a designated driver for those who plan to drink alcohol, noting the increased presence of law enforcement.
“We want to let everyone know we will have increased enforcement efforts targeting people who make the decision to drive impaired and/or irresponsibly,” the CCSO said in a release.
As of Thursday, popular camping spots across the high country had already been completely booked or filled.
In the Red Rock Ranger District, encompassing the canyons surrounding the Sedona area, forest officials said the areas of Manzanita, Cave Springs, Pine Flats and Clear Creek were already at capacity. Forest officials said that walk-up campsites are incredibly unpredictable and that capacity could change without notice.
The Flagstaff National Weather Service predicted another spell of warm and breezy days over the span of the holiday, giving officials another reason to urge wildfire safety.
“A warm Memorial Day weekend is on tap for northern Arizona. A slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day, with only light rainfall amounts with any storms. Visitors and residents alike, please observe fire restrictions and take precautions to prevent wildfires,” according to a post from the NWS.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the high country is expected to see temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s during the day, with breezy winds. On Memorial Day, those temperatures are expected to dip into the 70s.
As mentioned, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in Coconino County on Monday, with sunny skies predicted for the front half of the weekend.
The weather poses hazards such as dry lightning and a gusty outflow of wind, according to forest officials. Winds in the west to southwest direction could reach up to 20 to 30 mph in Coconino County Friday through Saturday.
The Coconino National Forest Offices, Flagstaff facilities and city hall offices, and all Coconino County administrative offices will be closed on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.