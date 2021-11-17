Warm, dry weather delays Snowbowl’s opening day

Linde remains hopeful that natural snow will truncate this season’s delay.

“If it’s very short term, our losses aren’t really very great,” he said. “I feel bad for our employees that may not get the hours they were hoping for.”

He intends to retain a crew of key employees, but there will not be work for everyone. Seasonal and part-time employees will go unpaid during the delay.

Farther down the mountain, businesses that depend on Snowbowl are also keeping an eye on the sky. Working his sixth season at First Chair Ski/Snowboard Rental Shop, Colton Bond keeps his doors optimistically open.

“I was really hoping for some actual snowfall this November,” he said. “We got some in October and it got us all excited, but the weather’s been warm these last couple weeks.”

Still, Bond doesn’t believe there is cause for concern.

“It’s probably going to be the 25th, is my guess of when they’ll open,” he said.