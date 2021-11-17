Warm, dry weather delays Snowbowl’s opening day

Warm weather and no foreseeable precipitation has forced Arizona Snowbowl to indefinitely delay its opening day. Originally scheduled to open Friday, the ski resort will keep its lifts closed until adequate snow accumulates by natural forces or otherwise.
“We’re going to make snow every minute that we can, and we’re going to get open as soon as we can,” said Snowbowl General Manager Rob Linde, referring to the resort’s controversial production of artificial snow from reclaimed wastewater.
Without cooperative temperatures, however, successful snow production on the peak is beyond Snowbowl's control.
Artificial snow can only be produced in ambient air temperatures of 32 degrees or lower. Flagstaff is currently only dipping into those temperatures overnight.
According to Linde, Snowbowl plans to run its snowmakers in the midnight hours to take advantage of the mountain’s low temperatures. It is uncertain whether artificial snow produced overnight will last through the day.
Climate reports from the National Weather Service in Flagstaff show that the past week has seen daily high temperatures in the upper 50s, hitting marks that are consistently 3 to 5 degrees above normal. This trend is predicted to continue into the coming week.
There is no probability of precipitation in the forecast until the evening of Monday, when NWS predicts a 20% chance of showers.
Over the last 100 years, temperatures in Arizona have increased by about 2 degrees on average, said state climatologist Erinanne Saffell. But recent warm, dry weather is most directly related to La Niña climate conditions. Part of a climate pattern known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle, La Niña winters bring warmer, drier weather to the American Southwest.
“We had a La Niña last year,” Saffel said. “This will be the second year in a row.”
Though the natural La Niña climate pattern is not necessarily a symptom of climate change, Linde recognizes that the winter sports industry has a vested interest in achieving carbon neutrality for the sake of a stable climate and predictable weather.
“The business is so weather-dependent,” he said.
Snowbowl, however, has not forwarded any specific goals or plans for carbon neutrality.
“Should we? Do we need to? The answer is yes,” Linde said. “But we have not.”
In lieu of long-term plans, over the coming weeks Snowbowl will continue to run its snowmakers as consistently as possible. When asked about the amount of water its expects to use during a mad dash to ski season, Linde declined to say.
“We don’t make those numbers public,” he said. “But I will tell you, it's a significant amount of water that we purchased from the city.”
Linde remains hopeful that natural snow will truncate this season’s delay.
“If it’s very short term, our losses aren’t really very great,” he said. “I feel bad for our employees that may not get the hours they were hoping for.”
He intends to retain a crew of key employees, but there will not be work for everyone. Seasonal and part-time employees will go unpaid during the delay.
Farther down the mountain, businesses that depend on Snowbowl are also keeping an eye on the sky. Working his sixth season at First Chair Ski/Snowboard Rental Shop, Colton Bond keeps his doors optimistically open.
“I was really hoping for some actual snowfall this November,” he said. “We got some in October and it got us all excited, but the weather’s been warm these last couple weeks.”
Still, Bond doesn’t believe there is cause for concern.
“It’s probably going to be the 25th, is my guess of when they’ll open,” he said.
While a true opening date has not been set, Snowbowl will open some guest services on Friday. No lifts or runs will be operational on that date, but guests will be able to retrieve season passes purchased in advance. Despite the delay, there will be no compensation offered to expectant customers.