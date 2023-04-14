A 57-year-old-man barricaded himself inside a motor home Thursday night as deputies attempted to serve a felony warrant for his arrest and was killed during the standoff with law enforcement.

Just after 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived in Winona, east of Flagstaff to take Russell McCrory into custody. According to deputies, in addition to an active felony warrant, McCrory was wanted for a probation violation.

Deputies say McCrory refused to come out of his motor home and produced a gun. Officers say McCrory then told them he did not want to go to jail and would not be taken into custody.

The K9 unit of the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Flagstaff’s Multi-Agency SWAT team and negotiators were dispatched to help arrest McCrory.

A third party on Wednesday, April 5, made a report to the Flagstaff Police Department saying McCrory had threatened to “kill both of his parole officers" and “bring his .45 into court and blow everyone away.”

Deputies say the aggressive behavior McCrory exhibited Thursday, coupled with the report, made the incident more tenuous. They remained on scene with SWAT for five hours, according to a press release from CCSO.

According to the press release, after attempting to “to de-escalate the situation and bring it to a peaceful conclusion,” tear gas was released by the SWAT team into McCrory’s motor home.

Deputies heard a single gunshot inside the motor home shortly after the tear gas was deployed. SWAT officers entered and found McCrory was shot and killed, according to the press release from CCSO.

CCSO's Criminal Investigations Division and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating the incident.