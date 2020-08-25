Want to 'summit' Mormon Mountain? Read up, first

There, opinions of Mormon Mountain weren’t much more positive, though had some nice things to say. It was, blogger Christopher Czaplicki wrote, “a pleasant, relaxing hike through the pine trees,” and I appreciated his use of a comma. But this veteran peak bagger pulled no punches about the lack of views from on high and about the ambiguous summiting issue.

Regardless of public opinion, I wanted to give Mormon Mountain a whirl, if only to determine for myself whether the naysayers were right.

But I wasn’t, frankly, looking forward to heading straight up (there’s only one switchback) and straight back down again for a six-mile round trip. I like loops, as I may have mentioned about 22 times in this space, so I perused maps of the area and determined that I could use existing fire roads encircling the mountain, plus a 1 1/2 –mile segment of the Arizona Trail, to get in an 11-mile workout. I had no idea as to the shape of the roads – FRs 648, 132-A and 240 – but I was game to find out.

Fair warning: The first two miles are deceptively steep: 580- and 585-feet in elevation gain, respectively. Strangely, it doesn’t seem like you are doing too much climbing, though it’s relentlessly uphill.