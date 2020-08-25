Want to 'summit' Mormon Mountain? Read up, first

Before tackling a new trail, I like to nose around online and read what others have experienced. Best to be prepared, and all that, but you also risk prematurely coloring your own impression of the trek by putting too much weight in what people say.
So when I started searching for the Mormon Mountain Trail, the three-mile ascent to that tree-covered rise south and east of Lake Mary, I became so discouraged that I almost bagged the whole idea.
Hikers almost universally slagged on the mountain, primarily because there’s no payoff at the “summit” (note the use of quotation marks) and because the views along the way are obscured by the old-growth forest enveloping the path.
Here’s a representative comment on the popular app All Trails, from user Leah Thistle: “Nice peaceful trail but was bummed there was no reward at the end. No ‘summit’ like the sign says at the trailhead. I walked up the forest road a bit … to see if there was a peak with views of sorts but just towers and fencing. Good workout tho!”
Admittedly, I was bummed reading Leah’s post — and not just because of her aversion for using commas. She made it sound as if the Mormon Mountain Trail was a three-mile, 1,300-foot climb to nowhere, hardly worth the strenuous slog up to the 8,484-foot “summit.”
I sought a second opinion on the popular website, peakbagger.com, which as it name states is dedicated for those hardy alpinists who seek out summits (with or without quotation marks attached). Any summit will do for these folks, the higher the better and the grander the view the better.
There, opinions of Mormon Mountain weren’t much more positive, though had some nice things to say. It was, blogger Christopher Czaplicki wrote, “a pleasant, relaxing hike through the pine trees,” and I appreciated his use of a comma. But this veteran peak bagger pulled no punches about the lack of views from on high and about the ambiguous summiting issue.
Regardless of public opinion, I wanted to give Mormon Mountain a whirl, if only to determine for myself whether the naysayers were right.
But I wasn’t, frankly, looking forward to heading straight up (there’s only one switchback) and straight back down again for a six-mile round trip. I like loops, as I may have mentioned about 22 times in this space, so I perused maps of the area and determined that I could use existing fire roads encircling the mountain, plus a 1 1/2 –mile segment of the Arizona Trail, to get in an 11-mile workout. I had no idea as to the shape of the roads – FRs 648, 132-A and 240 – but I was game to find out.
Fair warning: The first two miles are deceptively steep: 580- and 585-feet in elevation gain, respectively. Strangely, it doesn’t seem like you are doing too much climbing, though it’s relentlessly uphill.
Maybe that’s because the Ponderosa pines and a few fir and spruce distract you. Certainly, you won’t be distracted by the views, because there aren’t many through the thicket of the trees. But, really, I was OK with that, because there’s not much watery wonders to behold in Mormon Lake these parched summer months. Slightly less than two miles in, as you wind around the eastern slope, you can get of the trail, weave between stately pine trunks and catch glimpses of the lake and other extinct volcanoes in the distance, but it’s not something you’ll want to waste megabytes preserving on your phone.
A strange thing happens after the two-mile mark: the climb flattens out. No, you are not near the “summit” yet, but you’ll find yourself actually heading downhill for a stretch, before resuming a slight climb and then coming to a meadow that, a few hundred yards farther on, marks the end of Mormon Mountain Trail.
Is that all there is?
I could sense the letdown other trail users documented. But I also had read you can keep going uphill on FR 648 searching for that elusive high point. About a half-mile later, I ran out of road. Two hulking radio transmission towers loomed, ringed by more pines and fencing all around.
Czaplicki, the peak bagger, had written about going off-trail and finding a yellow triangle summit marker. I did not see it, though I admit I didn’t search too long. I was distracted by two things: a sign that read “WARNING: Beyond this point, radio frequency emissions may exceed controlled exposure limits”; and a fawn frolicking in the grass and scrub in that high-exposure area.
I turned back and headed back down FR 648 for the dirt road segment of the trip. Crossing the junction with the Mormon Mountain Trail, I came upon two masked-up hikers. One flagged me down.
“What’s up there?” he asked, pointing to the towers.
“Well, I guess that’s the ‘summit’,” I said, doing air quotes with my fingers.
The guy laughed.
“Thank you,” he said, doing air quotes himself.
The next 2 ½ miles on FR 648 is all downhill, though not a great deal of fun. The road went from exceedingly smooth to so rocky as to be almost impassable by car and then back again. It was hard to get a rhythm going. But, after making a left turn onto FR 132-A (right before Mud Springs Tank), the rest of the way (two miles on 132-A and 1 ½ miles on FR 240) are smooth.
Just after hitting 10 miles overall in the trek, the Arizona Trail pops up on your left. You take that singletrack a mile or so back to the junction with the Mormon Mountain Trail to complete the loop and return to the trailhead.
By journey’s end, I was glad I made the drive out to Mormon Mountain. Now I can say that I’ve summited — with or without ironic quotation marks.
