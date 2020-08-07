Walnut Canyon National Monument Island Trail reopens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walnut Canyon National Monument's Island Trail reopened on Thursday with park service staff resuming collecting entrance fees.

Return visitors know the Island Trail can be strenuous with a total elevation gain and loss of 370 ft within the 0.9 hike. Walnut Canyon staff encourage visitors to bring water, snacks, sturdy hiking shoes and to wear sun protection. Visitors must begin the Island Trail by 3:30 p.m. to ensure finishing the trail before the park closes at 4:30 p.m.

Wearing a mask is recommended when social distancing is not possible. The visitor center building and museum remain closed. The Western National Parks Association outdoor bookstore, located in front of the visitor center, is open Thursday-Monday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument and Wupatki National Monument have been open since early June. The group of three adjacent Flagstaff Area National Monuments ask visitors to remain 6 feet apart from other visitors, stay on marked trails and to park in designated areas.