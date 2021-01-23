Walmsley comes up just short of 100K record in Arizona

He's always looking to "try the impossible."
He got close to it on Saturday in Chandler. So close, it was "bittersweet."
Jim Walmsley finished the HOKA Project Carbon X 2 100K record attempt in 6:09:25, just missing the world-best mark of of 6:09:14.
He was alone at the finish of the two-loop, flat course at a venue that had recently served as the location of The Marathon Project on Dec. 22, as the runner-up on the men's side, Rajpaul Pannu, came in at 6:28:31.
A mixed bag of athletes participated in the event, from ultrarunners -- like Walmsley -- to marathoners. It was Pannu's first attempt at the distance, and Kris Brown was third in 6:39:14.
Bleeding and keeping an eye on his watch, Walmsley, who said during a Friday press conference he loves running trails and had to adjust to running a flat paved course for the distance, ran with courage down the stretch of the race that was made up of half The Marathon Course. Nearing the four-hour mark, he clipped a sign with his left shoulder and blood appeared.
Walmsley said preparation for the attempt was very calculated. It was his third attempt at the world record.
This time he tried it on a course created specifically for the HOKA athletes to attempt to break the record.
Audrey Tanguy finished first on the women's side in 7:40:36, with Nicole Monette placing second in 7:43:18 and Courtney Olsen third in 7:55:11.
Walmsley said Friday he might end up being a "slave to the watch," and he ended up being just that toward the end of the race as he pushed his visibly fatigued body to the finish line and kept his eyes shifting between the course and his clock.
Ben Bruce, former NAZ Elite athlete, helped pace the race that took place at the Rawhide Events Center in the middle of the Gila River Indian Reservation
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.