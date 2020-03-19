Walk-in orthopedic care offered at Northern Arizona Healthcare
0 comments

Walk-in orthopedic care offered at Northern Arizona Healthcare

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northern Arizona Healthcare
Courtesy

Northern Arizona Healthcare is offering same-day, walk-in orthopedic services though Ortho Now, a new program held at 107 E. Oak Ave, just down the street from Flagstaff Medical Center.

Through the program, upon walking in to the office, an orthopedic surgeon or provider will be able to see patients about their injuries.

“We understand that many of those who live in and visit the communities of Northern Arizona often do so because of the active lifestyle,” Matt Kraemer, Administrator of Orthopedics, said in a statement. “Whether you play a sport, ski, mountain bike, hike, golf or enjoy strolling through the galleries, an injury can happen at any time, which is why we offer same-day, walk-in care at our clinics.”

Ortho Now will also be offered at Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group in Cottonwood beginning in the spring.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News