Voting rights restoration clinic to take place Saturday

Rural Arizona Engagement (RAZE) and the Southwest Center for Equal Justice (SWCEJ) will be hosting a free voting rights restoration clinic at the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

The clinic is designed to help people with felony convictions receive assistance in filling out the legal documents necessary to restore their voting rights. Trained employees and lawyers will be available on-site to help with questions or issues that may arise.

According to the World Population Review, Arizona has the fifth-largest incarcerated population in the nation and imprisons people at a rate of 536 per 10,000 people — higher than the national average. The felony disenfranchised population — the number of people who have lost their rights to vote due to felony convictions — totaled 233,816 Arizonans as of 2020.

“We believe that the right to vote is a fundamental part of citizenship,” said Emma Schraner, community outreach coordinator at RAZE. “Given that particular communities, especially those who are Black, brown and Indigenous, are disproportionately affected by the discriminatory nature of the criminal justice system, it is vitally important to our democracy to provide free services to restore those rights."

RAZE and SWCEJ intend to host similar clinics on a monthly basis.

Virtual attendance is also available for the Saturday event.

More information can be found at raze.org/myrightmyvote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0