 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Votes for Proposition 438 lead in initial special election results

  • 0

Initial results from Coconino County’s May 17 special election show Proposition 438 is almost certain to pass.

If passed, the measure would reset the primary property tax rate for Coconino Community College, raising it to 0.7419 cents per $100 of limited property value. The current rate is 0.4394.

As of Wednesday morning, the county reported 11,200 votes in favor of the proposition and 6,536 against. All but eight precincts had reported their election day votes, and none had completed reporting.

The majority of votes were cast through early voting (16,794 compared to 951 on election day), with a 19.12% voter turnout.

More about Proposition 438 can be found at coconino.edu/prop-438. Information about elections in Coconino County is available at coconino.az.gov/195/Elections.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tunnel Fire area closures loosen

Tunnel Fire area closures loosen

Temporary closures on the Coconino National Forest related to the Tunnel Fire loosened under an updated closure order effective at 5 p.m. Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how love changes your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)