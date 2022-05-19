Votes for Proposition 438 lead in initial special election results

Initial results from Coconino County’s May 17 special election show Proposition 438 is almost certain to pass.

If passed, the measure would reset the primary property tax rate for Coconino Community College, raising it to 0.7419 cents per $100 of limited property value. The current rate is 0.4394.

As of Wednesday morning, the county reported 11,200 votes in favor of the proposition and 6,536 against. All but eight precincts had reported their election day votes, and none had completed reporting.

The majority of votes were cast through early voting (16,794 compared to 951 on election day), with a 19.12% voter turnout.

More about Proposition 438 can be found at coconino.edu/prop-438. Information about elections in Coconino County is available at coconino.az.gov/195/Elections.

