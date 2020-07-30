Voters won't see Save Schultz Meadow on November ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There won’t be any local propositions on the November ballot from the Save Schultz Meadow campaign after it announced it would hold off on submitting signatures to the City of Flagstaff.

The group, which made the announcement earlier this month, is hoping to preserve a 3-acre parcel of land at the intersection of Schultz Pass and Fort Valley roads as open space. The city has proposed to develop the area as a location for affordable housing.

But in a statement sent to the Arizona Daily Sun and posted on social media, the Schultz Meadow committee said that while they have collected enough signatures to get on the ballot, they would not be submitting the signatures for this election.

The group collected about 4,500 signatures -- just 400 more than they need to get the question on the ballot -- but not as many as they were ultimately seeking. The committee said they wanted to make sure they have plenty of extra signatures when they submit the question to the city because many signatures might be thrown out during the screening process.

After a group has submitted an initiative, the city reviews the signatures before placing the question on the ballot. Signatures can be thrown out for any number of reasons, from someone writing a fake name to being an unregistered voter within the city.