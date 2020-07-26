Voters to address UniSource franchise and city budget on August ballot

In their letter, the activists proposed a fee of 4% with the additional dollars going to fund the implementation of the city’s Climate Change Action and Adaptation Plan.

“Opportunities to creatively fund climate action don’t come around very often. The CAAP is an amazing plan, but we have to find creative ways to fund it,” said Dara Marks Marino, who previously sat on the city’s Sustainability Commission and was one of the several activists behind the vote no effort.

Even if the city goes back to the table with UniSource and is unable to negotiate a higher fee, Marks Marino said she thinks it is important to try.

Marks Marino said she also takes issue with the 25-year term of the current agreement. She said the proposition ignores the recent commitment by the city council to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

And the activists' proposal to vote no may have gained some steam. The Coconino County Democratic Party also advised voters to vote against renewing the UniSource franchise and referenced the activists' letter.

But during an online event last week, both Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans and Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni cautioned voters about a no vote.