Volunteers provide firewood for Navajo families ahead of winter

As winter approaches, volunteers with Chizh for Cheii are preparing to deliver firewood to elders on the Navajo Nation reservation, where nearly 90% of homes rely on wood for heat.

The nonprofit organization, whose name means “firewood for Grandpa” in English, launched nine years ago. The volunteers work because they “don’t want people to pass on because they were neglected,” founder Loren Anthony said.

Young people and families traditionally help their elders collect and stockpile firewood, but when economic opportunity draws them away from the reservation, someone else has to step up.

“There’s a lot of people who go away to school for college or just for better opportunities off of the reservation,” said Goldie Tom, who has been a volunteer with Chizh for Cheii since the beginning. “People move away from home, and a lot of our elders are forgotten.”

Tom said it is important for the younger, able-bodied members of the tribe to support those who need it on the reservation, where 89% of homes rely on firewood or wood pellets for heat, according to a tribal report from 2011.

Anthony recognized a need in his community at a time when he was trying to overcome addiction and wanted “to make amends to the people I hurt in the past.”