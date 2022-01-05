Volunteers continue to battle snowplay waste

Half a dozen volunteers coordinated Tuesday under the leadership of the Flagstaff Sustainability Program to remove waste from popular snowplay areas. Equipped with gloves, buckets, pickers and bags, volunteers scoured the ice to dig out frozen litter left by inconsiderate visitors of the Peakview and Lone Tree snowplay areas.
Scenes of snowplay trash are a familiar sight to Flagstaff locals. After any decent snowfall, coffee cups, fast food bags and shattered plastic sleds pile up seemingly overnight, as if fallen with the snow itself. The reality is that this trash accumulates when public users fail to take responsibility for their waste.
The Flagstaff Sustainability Program became actively aware of the problem a few years ago, said administrative assistant Marissa Molloy.
“We started putting dumpsters around our different snowplay locations to act as a hint -- throw your trash away,” she said. “And then we really tried with social media messaging to encourage people to clean up after themselves.”
Molloy believes these messaging campaigns have had positive impacts -- to a degree.
“It used to look like confetti, it was so bad,” she said. “There’s trash still, but it’s a lot better today than in years past.”
However, by volume, the amount of trash collected by volunteers remains steady. Similar clean-up events from the previous year yielded an average of six bags of trash and two bags of recycling. Tuesday's clean-up yielded seven bags of trash and two bags of recycling -- par for the course.
A significant portion of the trash recovered at snowplay areas is remnants from cheap plastic sleds that have broken under use. While much of this plastic goes straight to the landfill, this year, larger pieces may be recycled. With a Neighborhood Sustainability Grant, John Unale of AZ Custom Plastics purchased a sheet press that will allow his business to produce usable sheets of plastic from sled trash.
“I was thinking of building picnic tables or benches that can be set up in snowplay areas,” Unale said, hoping that such an installment could also raise public awareness about plastic trash left in the forest.
He should have more than enough material to work with.
“The last business that started this recycling program estimated that they saved 400 tons of plastic from the landfill,” he reported. “That’s nonrecyclable material that won’t break down naturally for 800 years.”
While volunteer clean-ups and recycling programs address snowplay trash in the short term, an end to the problem isn't in view for the future until people change their purchasing habits, Molloy said.
“We would really love to see people move towards sleds that are not going to fall apart, and not buy one-use items," she said.
In the meantime, Molloy and the Flagstaff Sustainability Program fully expect to perform several more snowplay clean-up efforts in 2022.
“Anytime there's a snow event, and then a weekend where there's going to be heavy snowplay, we'll do a clean-up on the Monday or Tuesday or Wednesday after that,” Molloy said. “But if we didn’t have to come out here after every single time it snowed, that would be huge.”
Jovie Ryan catches some air on her sled Wednesday morning on a hill behind her family's Flagstaff house. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow Tuesday afternoon and overnight, creating great sledding conditions throughout the city. Some areas of the city reported getting as much as 10 inches of powder. Another storm is in the forecast over the new few days, with its biggest impact coming Friday; the system could bring an additional 4-12 inches of snow by New Year's Eve, according to the National Weather Service.
A tour group visiting the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff engages in a friendly snowball fight outside of the First Amendment Plaza Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow overnight, allowing for great snowplay for locals and visitors.
Alec Sheedy shovels snow outside of his home in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning. Flagstaff as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating a hefty job for locals clearing their driveways and sidewalks.
Traffic moves past a protected bike lane yet to be plowed on Butler Avenue Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating hazardous road conditions across the city.
Bikes left behind by students on winter break are partially buried in snow Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received seven inches of snow overnight. Another storm is expected to bring more snow and difficult driving conditions to Flagstaff on Friday.
Locals and visitors to Flagstaff enjoyed some snowplay after a system dropped 6 or more inches of snow across the city Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Cherri Lamont, Sabrina Beard, Marissa Molloy, and Gretchen Wilce stand behind their collection of trash and broken sleds Tuesday morning. The group met to clean up debris left behind by snowplayers at the hill and lot at the intersection of JW Powell Boulevard and Lonetree Road.