Volunteer emergency team and search team member awarded for civic service

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and a longtime member of the Coconino County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue Team were awarded for their work in the county.

CERT was awarded the GEMS organization of the year award for its work during the Museum Fire in 2019, according to a sheriff's office press release.

The team provided more than 40 volunteers during the emergency working in support of multiple government agencies. The team took over 1,500 calls to keep residents informed about the fire. Members contacted residences in fire threatened areas during pre-evacuation, evacuation and re-entry stages. The team also helped keep people in flood threatened areas informed of upcoming flood meetings.

The sheriff's office is one of several financial supporters of CERT, but has supported it since 2004. The team has more than 140 members spread throughout the county.

Dennis Gill won the volunteer of the year award after working for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team for 36 years. He was one of the first members of the helicopter rescue team, has helped manage search and rescue funds, and trains volunteers.

GIll has responded to over 1,000 missions and impacted hundreds of lives, according to a press release.

