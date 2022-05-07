“Voices of Navajo Mothers and Daughters” shows women in their own words

“You’re going to be a strong lady like me.” These are the words that Amy Begay repeated to a young woman during a recent ceremony.

While she spoke, Begay pulled a baton over the young woman’s muscles to stretch and massage them for the hard work ahead. That day, the young woman would run to her limit and back, a customary trial during a Navajo woman’s kinaaldá, or puberty ceremony.

Because of Begay’s career as a teacher, her skill as a weaver and her devotion to prayer, she had been chosen by her community to do the ceremonial “molding” of this young woman. It was her responsibility to show the young woman how to run, tell her what it meant to be a Navajo woman, and give her confidence for adulthood. She said it again. “You’re going to be a strong lady. Like me.”

“One day,” said Begay when she reflected on her role in this young woman’s ceremony. “I know she’s going to say ‘I remember this.’”

Begay is one of the women interviewed in the new book “Voices of Navajo Mothers and Daughters” from Soulstice Publishing in Flagstaff. Written and compiled by Kathy Eckles Hooker, the book is a space where Navajo women from 21 families have told their stories in their own words alongside striking photography from David Young-Wolff.

The women featured in each chapter respond to a set of questions such as “What kind of future do you wish for your daughter?” or “Did you have a kinaaldá?” or “Tell me about a happy time.” While all the questions are the same, the answers reveal a wide range of experiences across the interviewed women.

Hooker said she entered the project with “preconceived notions” about what it meant to be a “Navajo woman,” but came away changed. “I learned so much,” she said. For Hooker, the effort to compile interviews with Navajo mothers and daughters began with an Arizona Daily Sun article from 2009. The article featured a Navajo mother and daughter and a Hopi mother and daughter, and after reading, Hooker's curiosity piqued. She and her husband had lived in Dilkon, on the Navajo Reservation, for a few years in the 1970s.

“I wondered how much had changed since we lived there,” Hooker said. She started by reaching out to the Navajo teachers she knew through her time at Mount Elden Middle School, and continued to connect to women from there. With the exception of one woman, Hooker said everyone she met was eager to tell their stories for the book she had planned.

“Which surprised me,” Hooker said, “because I was stranger for most of the family, coming into their house and asking some pretty personal questions.” Thanks to the generosity and interest of her hosts, Hooker said the project “exploded.”

“It had a mind of its own,” she said.

But the interviews shared in “Voices” only tell half the story of these women. The other half comes out in the portraits taken by Young-Wolff.

“What I see in David's photographs is this power and this pride in who [these women] are,” Hooker said.

Young-Wolff is an old friend of Hooker with an esteemed, 45-year photography career. He’s photographed all manner of people, from movie stars to pro athletes, and traveled across continents with his camera in hand. But aside from the “normal touristy things,” Young-Wolff had no experience with the Navajo reservation or its people. After the first shoot for “Voices,” he thought, “Oh my god. This is going to be incredible.”

The photos featured in “Voices” are focused on the women interviewed, but they also offer a window into the often awe-inspiring environments where these women live. This can be seen plainly in some of the photos of Amy Begay and her mother Elsie Nez. In the soft background, Young-Wolff has placed the unmistakable butte that marks their home of Rock Point, Arizona. Paired with Hooker’s interviews, the effect of these place-setting photos is amplified throughout “Voices.” Young-Wolff likened the book to a multi-layered image in Photoshop.

“You have all these layers and fragments of these different stories,” he said. “And you come out with a much bigger story than you could have with just one person.”

That “bigger story” can’t be told better than through the women in “Voices,” but there are some themes that can be gleaned. The focus on Navajo women is appropriate, Begay said, because Navajo women are the “strong glue” that holds families together.

She explained that Navajo people are traditionally matrilineal, centering women as the highest family authority and owners of property. In this traditional way, “if a husband decides to leave his house, he will leave only with the shirt on his back,” Begay said. This also makes Navajo women the bread-winners expected to find careers and provide for their families.

Then there’s the keeping of family knowledge, Begay said. Traditionally Navajo women are expected to learn and pass on life skills like cooking or weaving. Through kinaaldás they bring others into womanhood.

These were the traditional values Begay was raised with and she said living up to them has required her to strengthen her mind through prayer. “As a woman, I have to be strong,” she said. “I have to uphold my responsibility.”

But not all the women in “Voices” share the type of connection to traditional ways. Each has a unique story of the way they have navigated these traditional expectations from generation to generation, leaning in and out of tradition fluidly. To Young-Wolff, there was one aspect that seemed to be true for all the women interviewed.

“They learn from each other,” he said. “And they respect each other.”

While just published this year, the interviews shared in “Voices,” were conducted between 2009 and 2012. The last 10 years have been spent looking for the right publisher, Hooker said. Initially she offered the book to university presses and received 33 rejections.

Because it represents Navajo women with their own words, “Voices” wasn’t considered “scholarly enough” by many of the presses Hooker queried. “It’s not an anthropological study,” she said. “It’s people with feelings, hopes, sorrows, joys.”

But Hooker could not be more pleased that she eventually connected with Soulstice Publishing.

“They have created a stunning work of art,” she said, adding that "my goal was to honor these women” and she feels that “Voices” has lived up to that goal.

Begay feels similarly. She intends to use “Voices” in the classroom, where she teaches Navajo language and history. “I believe this book is very awesome,” Begay said. She strongly believes that Navajo people should write their own history or “get involved in a project where there’s a professional writer” who can assist in the process.

“In this way, our future grandchildren will be able to read about where they're coming from,” Begay said. “This book may even entice one of those grandchildren to write about her own family history.”

To celebrate the book’s release, Soulstice and the Museum of Northern Arizona are cohosting a panel called “Celebrating the Voices of Navajo Women” on May 21 at the museum starting at 2 p.m. Entry is free with paid museum admission. A panel comprising women from the book will discuss themes related to their lives as Navajo women and reflect on their experience of being interviewed and having their portraits taken. The book will be available for purchase, and Hooker and Young-Wolff will be on hand to sign copies.

"Voices of Navajo Mothers and Daughters" can be found at the publisher's website, www.soulsticepublishing.com, and wherever books are sold.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.