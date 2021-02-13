Virtual vocabulary: A COVID-friendly county spelling bee

She said it felt good to be the school’s representative, though competing at the county level was as scary as it was exciting.

“I really wanted somebody else to do it, but then I noticed we haven’t won any spelling bee in a long time, and I’m the only one who got this far. So that’s why I’m basically here, to make sure that the school wins one,” Beau said.

Marshall Elementary reinstated its participation in the county spelling bee last year. First-grade teacher Alianah Mijares was tasked with managing the school bee.

“That grit and endurance it gives students at such a young age is super important,” Mijares said of participation in the bee. “It’s not necessarily a grade that they see on a report card -- it’s extra, but in a good way. We are a magnet school, so I think that also gives us that extra pizazz as a school to be involved with something like this and to really show we are pushing our students, because we know their capabilities and their abilities to work hard.”