 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual vetting event for new city Water Services director held Wednesday
0 comments

Virtual vetting event for new city Water Services director held Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Flagstaff city hall
Adrian Skabelund

The city of Flagstaff is inviting members of the public to join a virtual meet and greet event on Jan. 20 as it vets three candidates for the position of Water Services director.

Although the candidates have not been made public, all have diverse backgrounds in the water and wastewater industries, according to the city.

The virtual meet and greet on Wednesday is planned to start at 5 p.m. and last about an hour. Members of the public who attend may then provide feedback via an electronic survey that will be provided to participants.

The public can join the virtual meet and greet here: https://bit.ly/3bIItc9.

The names and short bios for each of the candidates participating in these interviews will be provided the morning of Jan. 20, in advance of the scheduled public meet and greet that evening.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Forest thinning efforts provide free firewood for communities in need
Environment

Forest thinning efforts provide free firewood for communities in need

  • Updated

It was unseasonably warm near the top of Schultz Pass as nearly a dozen men used chainsaws and heavy equipment to cut firewood last week. Beginning at about 4 to 5 a.m. each day, the crew from the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico use chainsaws, bobcats and splitting machines to turn the 12- to 14-foot-tall stacks of logs into large piles of firewood.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)