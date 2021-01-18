Virtual vetting event for new city Water Services director held Wednesday

The city of Flagstaff is inviting members of the public to join a virtual meet and greet event on Jan. 20 as it vets three candidates for the position of Water Services director.

Although the candidates have not been made public, all have diverse backgrounds in the water and wastewater industries, according to the city.

The virtual meet and greet on Wednesday is planned to start at 5 p.m. and last about an hour. Members of the public who attend may then provide feedback via an electronic survey that will be provided to participants.

The public can join the virtual meet and greet here: https://bit.ly/3bIItc9.

The names and short bios for each of the candidates participating in these interviews will be provided the morning of Jan. 20, in advance of the scheduled public meet and greet that evening.

