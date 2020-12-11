Virtual Turquoise Ball raises $60,000 for community health, names top foundation partners

Supporters of Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation donated $60,000 to strengthen community health during the virtual Turquoise Ball in early December, the first time in 60 years the in-person annual costume gala did not take place.

During the hour-long “Contributions from Your Couch” event, the foundation featured video stories about two successful community health programs it has helped finance — one that delivers pandemic aid to Hopi households and another that offers telehealth aid to residents of an addiction recovery program — and also recognized its top donors and volunteers of the year.

Northern Arizona resident Gail Milliken was named the foundation’s 2020 Philanthropist of the Year for her contributions to treating COVID-19 patients by funding high-tech disinfectant and personal protective equipment to medical centers in Flagstaff, Verde Valley and Tuba City.

The Bashas’ Family of Stores was named the 2020 Corporate Partner of the Year for its ongoing commitment to the foundation’s work. Bashas’ Charity of the Month program, which solicits checkout donations from customers, netted $73,000 for children’s healthcare and cancer care within the nonprofit Northern Arizona Healthcare system.

Sedona residents Dick and Becky Kruse were named the 2020 Volunteers of the Year for their uncountable service hours to Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation. Dick has served on the organization’s volunteer board of directors since 2015 and was instrumental in the establishment of the foundation.

