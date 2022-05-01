Viola Awards lists winners for 2022 event

The Viola Awards celebrated its 14th year on Saturday night at the Orpheum Theater and named a new set of winners at the annual event.
This year’s Legacy Award went to the late Jim Babbitt, who died in the fall of 2021 after a lifetime of supporting arts, culture, and science in Flagstaff. An author of three books on the history of Flagstaff, Creative Flagstaff stated they were honored to recognize his lasting impact on the town.
2022 Viola Awards Winners
1. Excellence in Collaboration: Kyle & Gretta Miller: Serenade
2. Community Impact Individual: Carrie Dallas
3. Community Impact Organization: Tynkertopia
4. Excellence in Storytelling: Ash Davidson: Damnation Spring
5. Emerging Artist: Tyrrell Tapaha
6. Excellence in Performing Arts: Dark Sky Aerial: OMEN
7. Excellence in Education: Dr. Louise Scott
8. Philanthropy Award: The Flinn Foundation
9. Excellence in Visual Art: Rebekah Nordstrom: One Hundred: the (un)Essential Series
10. Excellence in Music: iiwaa