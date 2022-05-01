 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viola Awards lists winners for 2022 event

  • 0
Viola Awards Logo

The Viola Awards celebrated its 14th year on Saturday night at the Orpheum Theater and named a new set of winners at the annual event.

This year’s Legacy Award went to the late Jim Babbitt, who died in the fall of 2021 after a lifetime of supporting arts, culture, and science in Flagstaff. An author of three books on the history of Flagstaff, Creative Flagstaff stated they were honored to recognize his lasting impact on the town.

2022 Viola Awards Winners

1. Excellence in Collaboration: Kyle & Gretta Miller: Serenade

2. Community Impact Individual: Carrie Dallas

3. Community Impact Organization: Tynkertopia

4. Excellence in Storytelling: Ash Davidson: Damnation Spring

5. Emerging Artist: Tyrrell Tapaha

6. Excellence in Performing Arts: Dark Sky Aerial: OMEN

People are also reading…

7. Excellence in Education: Dr. Louise Scott

8. Philanthropy Award: The Flinn Foundation

9. Excellence in Visual Art: Rebekah Nordstrom: One Hundred: the (un)Essential Series

10. Excellence in Music: iiwaa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This family lost everything in the Tunnel Fire. Now they say they know what’s really important.

This family lost everything in the Tunnel Fire. Now they say they know what’s really important.

“I woke up and the house was filled with smoke,” Heather said. The first thing she did was text her husband. Then they got on the internet and found that their neighborhood had been told to get “Set,” by the Coconino County Sheriff’s office. The next step would be “Go” — evacuate your homes. She had not heard any order for “Ready,” but that didn’t matter now. A fire was coming.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)