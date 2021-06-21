Viola Awards back for 13th year

This year’s annual Viola Awards were like never before.

The annual awards ceremony honoring the best in the arts and sciences was really one of the first in-person events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- fitting, given last year's scaled-back affair was one of the last before things shutdown

Instead of the traditional swanky affair at the High Country Conference Center, attendees traded in their formal wear for garden party-wear -- or at least something more fitting for the lawn at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park. They staked out their spots on the grass as the hot sun finally disappeared behind the clouds and the temperatures cooled. They unfolded their camping chairs and unfurled their blankets around small purple flags placed strategically to maintain social distancing. Instead of dinner service, most pulled out food from their coolers and tote bags.

But the changes didn’t appear to faze those in attendance or the nominees. Speakers said multiple times how good it felt to return back to some sort of normal finally.

“What a privilege to gather again,” Flagstaff Arts Council President Kimberly Batty-Herbert said.

The past year weighed heavily on the event, and Batty-Herbert acknowledged the resiliency this year’s nominees had to display in 2020 as they somehow still managed to foster art and creativity despite everything else going on in the world.

The winners of the Viola Awards — named after Viola Babbitt, a painter and longtime advocate of the arts — are determined by past winners and experts in the respective fields.

The first award of the night went to Cathy A. Small, Jason Kordosky and Ross Moore in the category of excellence in storytelling for their book, "The Man in the Dog Park: Coming Up Close to Homelessness.”

The Parched Steering Committee behind the exhibit “Parched: The Art of Water in the Southwest” won the excellence in STEAM category, and the documentary on the same subject also won for excellence in storytelling.

Curator Julie Comnick told the crowd that, while she was accepting the awards, it was for the nine artists -- Josh Biggs, Klee Benally, Debra Edgerton, Neal Galloway, Marie Gladue, Delisa Myles, Shawn Skabelund, Kathleen Velo and Glory Tacheenie-Campoy -- who contributed to the project.

“Your work in 'Parched' shows art has real agency to effect vital change,” she said. “. . . Please keep up the critically important work.

Drag performer Revelucien was recognized with the emerging artist award.

“This is for everybody made to feel different or other because the way you were born, the way you look or act -- this is for you,” Revelucien said.

In excellence in music, duo Tow’rs won for the 2020 holiday album, "The Holly & The Ivy.”

Coconino Community College instructor Melinda McKinney won for excellence in education, and Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra's "The Nutcracker" won for excellence in performing arts.

For the two community impact categories, filmmaker Nick Geib won the individual impact award. The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival earned the honor for community impact as an organization.

Both retired Lowell Observatory astronomer Nat White and Northern Arizona University School of Music instructor Edith Copley received the legacy award for a lifetime contribution to art, science and culture in Flagstaff.

White, who previously served as a member of the Flagstaff City Council and has dedicated himself to improving the Flagstaff community, gave a parting piece of advice as he accepted his award:

“Whatever you inherit, if you leave it a little bit better when you leave, you’ve done well,” White said.

The announcement of the winners was interlaced with news of big changes for the Flagstaff Arts Council. First, they unveiled a new name, Creative Flagstaff, alongside a new strategic plan focused on reducing barriers, building community and cementing Flagstaff's place as one of the Southwest's most creative cities.

"By the time we are done with this plan… we will have not only accomplished great things, showcased amazing talent, integrated art and creativity even more so throughout our community, but we will have demonstrated day-by-day that Flagstaff is forward-thinking, ambitious, inclusive and so much more," Jonathan Stone, executive director of Creative Flagstaff, said.

They also announced the creation of the Digital Resource & Education Center at the Coconino Center for the Arts. The center will offer a lending library of digital equipment and software, alongside training and educational resources in addition to providing a collaborative space for digital projects. The center is funded partially through a $100,000 grant from the New Mexico-based Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation.

“We saw so many good stories effectively communicated in digital format during the pandemic and now we want to see more,” Stone said. “We not only want to help stories of good work, but also improve access to that work. When we put things online, more people can experience it.”

The funds will also go toward improving the center by replacing the flooring, creating educational spaces and installing WiFi.