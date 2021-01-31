Village Baker, temporarily sans savory smells, celebrates 25 years in Flagstaff

Rising for the community

The Cunninghams are regulars at Village Baker. Ask them why they frequent the place, and they seem taken aback, as if everyone knows the bread speaks for itself. But there’s another reason the business is known: its philanthropy.

“It fits, it just kind of fits in the community,” Beth said. “We support a lot of causes. When the government employees furloughed, we offered free products to them. During the Red for Ed protests, we offered products to striking teachers. We donate to the Sunshine Rescue Mission, the Family Food Center. Our accountant is like, ‘Man, nobody’s going to believe I can write off all of this.’ We also have a sliding scale, so if people can’t afford the bread, we set up a system where they can pay what they can.”

The Heenans have seen how hunger and poverty can affect the community. All they have to do, Beth said, is step out the back of their store.