View from Mars Hill: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a...meteor

In the case of this May’s Eta Aquarids, the debris hitting Earth’s atmosphere is traveling at about 66 kilometers per second. This equates to 41 miles per second or 148,000 miles per hour, nearly 1,500 times faster than the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw — whose great-uncle is Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh — can throw a baseball.

Meteor showers are named after the area of the sky from which they appear to originate, the so-called radiant. The Perseids are named after Perseus, the recent Lyrids after Lyra, and so on. Sometimes, as in the case of the Eta Aquarids, a particular star is also designated: Eta Aquarii is the tenth brightest star in the constellation Aquarius.

The Eta Aquarids are visible from mid-April through late May, but they will peak in the predawn hours of May 5. If the sky were dark you could hope to see 10-30 meteors per hour. But the moon, just a couple of days past the third-quarter phase, will rise just before 3 a.m. and be more than 30% illuminated. This means many of the meteors will be washed out by moonlight, so the best time for viewing is before this time.

While the Eta Aquarids aren’t as spectacular as some of their better known cousins such as the Geminids, they are still worth checking out. Plus, as with many astronomical phenomena, they may be witnessed without the need of any special equipment or background knowledge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0