Vice President Mike Pence to hold Flagstaff rally Friday

Just days before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Flagstaff for a rally at the Pulliam Airport on Friday.

Doors to the event will open at 9:30 a.m. with remarks planned to begin at 11:30 a.m., when Pence and local Republican candidates will speak. Those planning to attend the event should register on the Trump campaign website or at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/october-30-flagstaff-az-maga-with-vpotus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pence is speaking at the Tucson Airport later that afternoon.

The rally by the vice president comes after the President Trump held recent rallies in Goodyear and Bullhead City.

Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department, said local agencies are usually called in to assist events where VIPs are present. Due to the recent nature of the announcement, he wasn't aware of the specifics but expected the department would assist with things outside the event like traffic control.

"We'd work together to make sure we have a plan that's agreeable to everyone involved," Hernandez said. "With a dignitary coming to town, priorities are going to be on safety for sure."

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 6