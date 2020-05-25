Veterans cemeteries in Arizona go virtual for Memorial Day services this year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PHOENIX – Organizers said they worked hard to make sure Memorial Day ceremonies at Arizona veterans’ cemeteries this year stayed true to tradition, with guest speakers, a moment of remembrance and the singing of the National Anthem.

Except that the audience for this year’s ceremony was not graveside but watching online.

In a bow to COVID-19 health concerns, the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services went online with the annual Memorial Day ceremony and related events at the state’s three military cemeteries.

“We’re still trying to keep it as traditional as possible, but in a way that everyone can participate safely,” said Nicole Baker, assistant deputy director for public and intergovernmental affairs for the department.

The department operates three cemeteries, in Marana, Sierra Vista and Bellemont, and would normally stage Memorial Day ceremonies at each. But speakers for this year’s ceremony were remote, and the virtual ceremony they put together streamed on the department’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Some other changes were unavoidable. The tradition of “flag planting,” where volunteers gather to place a U.S. flag on every gravesite, was done this year by cemetery staff, who posted photos of each gravesite to Facebook.