The construction of eight new pickleball courts will move forward at Bushmaster Park after Flagstaff City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the effort.

The project, a collaboration between the Flagstaff Pickleball Association and the city parks department that has been four years in the making, has proven controversial with neighbors of the park.

Throughout the city council meeting Tuesday, pickleball players and opposing neighbors engaged in a lively back-in-forth on the topic as Council watched the contest.

Although only Councilmember Jim McCarthy voted against the project, the city council overall appeared moved by the opposition from neighbors and directed staff to construct the courts as far north as possible as to limit the impacts of noise and the cutting of trees for the project.

As a concession to neighbors, Council also determined that pickleball play should not be permitted after certain hours. The exact hours pickleball play will be allowed at Bushmaster is yet to be determined, but city parks director Amy Hagin said the issue will come back to Council as restricting the hours will require a change in city code.

Currently all parks are open to activities at 5 a.m. each day, until 10 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

At the moment, there are only two free, dedicated courts within the city to play what has become the fastest-growing sport in the country. Pickleball players have reported there are often many more players than the current multisport courts at Bushmaster Park can support.

Pickleball has been played at those courts for the last three years. Those courts also host basketball and tennis but are currently reserved for only pickleball from 8 a.m. to noon each day.

“We are just asking you to just give us a home, softball has a home, tennis has a home, soccer has a home, everybody does, except for pickleball,” Flagstaff Pickleball Association President Lynn Walsh told Council.

But some Flagstaff residents and neighbors to the park have said the play of pickleball is already noisy and bothersome, and the addition of new dedicated courts would only further the changing character of the park.

And it was those sentiments that had McCarthy voting against the project.

“The right to freedom is absolute up to the point it interferes with someone else’s freedom,” McCarthy said. “The issue today is the freedom to make noise versus the freedom from noise. ... I feel that pickleball is a wonderful sport, but it’s noisy, it’s more annoying than the other sports that are at the park now.”

McCarthy added that, in his view, it was “completely inappropriate” to place pickleball courts at Bushmaster Park, calling on city staff to find other places that courts could be constructed.

That call was one also made by members of the public who said they didn’t oppose pickleball but that Bushmaster was not the right place for the sport.

“Five in the morning until midnight: pup pup pup pup,” Flagstaff resident Laura Shearin said, imitating the sound that neighbors say will only get worse with the creation of new courts. “There are lots of places in town that are not near people’s homes, let’s choose one of them.”

Shearin added that she was disappointed with the process the city took in proposing the new courts and that in her view, Flagstaff needs more parks rather than “shoehorning” new courts and sports into existing parks.

Hagin told Council that the department has examined every other location that pickleball courts could be built in a timely fashion and Bushmaster Park is the only contender.

Like many on city council, Khara House said she was sympathetic to both groups. But House said she was weighing the decision between providing a local community a concrete benefit in the form of the new courts versus a nebulas “other place” that the courts might be located years down the line.

House wondered if the city would see such opposition to the courts no matter where they were proposed.

“I found very interesting the concerns that were brought up about the ‘not in my back yard’ mindset,” House said. “It’s something we typically talk about in terms of housing and yet it is a very interesting concept to apply to a situation like this where we have the opportunity to meet the needs of community members, to advance some of our goals for a thriving, vibrant community and yet the answer is ‘it can exist but not here.’”

In moving the project forward, city ouncil approved $920,642 to construct the eight new courts, and resurface the existing multiuse courts at the park.